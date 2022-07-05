A home loan for CA is a tailor-made credit instrument extended to financial executives intending to purchase their dream residential units. Moreover, home loans are ideal for chartered accountants (CA) as they get a high-value loan amount at a competitive interest rate.

However, before availing a home loan for CA, a deep insight regarding the host of benefits that borrowers avail will help them take an informed decision.





Know the features and benefits of a home loan for CA

Financial executives availing home loans can reap the following benefits:

Quick approval: Borrowers can receive instant loan approval once they meet the eligibility criteria and attach necessary documents during the loan application submission. Considerable loan principal: As a home loan is a secured credit option, borrowers are likely to receive sizeable loan sanctions. Borrowers can use the high quantum loan amount to back their financial needs. Moreover, the loan amount is based on the property’s current valuation. Nominal interest rate: One of the significant reasons for availing this credit option is borrowers can get an affordable home loan interest rate; a lower interest rate impacts EMI payments, thus curbing the loan expenditure to a great extent. Flexible loan tenor: Most lenders offer extended loan tenor to cater to borrowers’ financial status and repayment capability. If borrowers want to bring down the EMI amount, they can opt for a longer loan tenor; on the other hand, they can go for a shorter repayment tenor if they want to reduce the overall payable interest amount. Home loan balance transfer facility: Another standout feature of availing of a home loan is that borrowers can opt for a home loan balance transfer facility. Through home loan balance transfer facility, borrowers can shift their loan principal to a new lender if they find their current lender is charging a higher interest rate. Flexi loan facility: Borrowers under the Flexi loan facility can avail of a fixed loan principal with a specific repayment tenor from which borrowers to derive funds and make prepayments per their requirements. The primary benefit of availing of this facility is borrowers will pay interest only on the borrowed amount and not on the entire loan principal. Online account management: Many lending institutions have launched an online customer portal to assist its customer 24X7. With the help of the online portal, one can easily check the home loan application status and download necessary documents.

Furthermore, financial executives can reap the benefits of the pre-approved offers extended by leading financial institutions on products like home loans, loans against property, etc. These offers reduce the cost of borrowing and streamline the application process. Borrowers may check their pre-approved offers by entering their contact details.

However, borrowers can only for a home loan when they meet the eligibility criteria, maintain a decent CIBIL score, have a stable income source etc. The ideal CIBIL score for home loan is 750 and above.

Also, an applicant must hail from India and have two years of experience after receiving the certificate of practice. Moreover, chartered accountants must have their properties or offices in an area where the preferred lending institutions extend their services.

In this regard, borrowers can also use a home loan eligibility calculator to determine their eligibility before applying for a home loan.

To sum up, a home loan for CA helps financial executive realise their wish to have their own dwelling units. Therefore, intending individuals must be well versed with the intricacies of the lending process only to reap the maximum benefit of this credit option.

