Fast rising hip hop artist Knzoo made his debut to all major streaming platforms with his EP ‘Kryptonite’. Lasting just under 10 minutes in listening time, the artist showcases a multitude of different styles on the project.





The EP includes 3 songs: ‘Kryptonite’, ‘Clocks’, and ‘Flex Onnum’. The project begins slower but quickly picks up pace as you listen. An interesting mix of hip hop and electronic music makes’ for an interesting listen from start to finish.

The artist explained that he’s not afraid to be experimental. “I just wanted people to know I’m not afraid to play around with different styles and blends of music,” explained Knzoo.

The debut paves the way for more releases down the road.

You can listen to Knzoo here:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2TX0sFS3amN1mKUop442xl?si=vSs00yvWSgO2D_RScLUNRQ

You can follow Knzoo here:

https://www.instagram.com/knzo/

