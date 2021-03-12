Hi, Mr. Kyle Marcus Brown. How are you? When did you decide that you want to be a Basketball player?

I’m doing well just working out getting ready for next season! When I was in 7th grade I started taking basketball more serious. When I started to get ranked and get more known in the city , that’s how I knew I could go far with basketball.

Which basketball player is your idol?

Never really idolized anyone or athlete. There are players I watched growing up.

How did you manage your studies with your Basketball career? As far as I know It’s really difficult to manage both.

That is the difficult part about being a student athlete. My freshman year I struggled because I was not sure how to adapt and it felt like everything was just coming at once. The best thing to do is write down a schedule for each week and follow that.

What is your workout routine to keep up with other pro basketball players?

Growing up in Los Angeles , I was around NBA players , overseas players and til this day I have friends playing in the NBA ,overseas and G League. I was blessed at an early age to see the things they do to keep care of their bodies and all the extra hours that nobody sees. For me I workout 2-3 times a day. In the summer I go harder . For me it’s not really a routine, it is just something that is just a part of my life.

Do you have any advice for young basketball players?

For my young players who think it’s all easy, it’s not. You are going to have ups and downs and sometimes you will feel like nobody is rocking with you. You have to stay committed to your grind and you can’t stop because once you stop working there’s another person trying to take your spot. Also do not get caught up in the media and rankings, at the end of the day nobody at the college level and the pro level cares. If you do all the work your supposed to do, God will shine his light on you.

Where people can connect with you?

@ Dreamchasingkb on Instagram.

