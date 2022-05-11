Women are often expected to succumb to the pressure of socio-cultural expectations limiting them from realizing their true potential. And time and again, they’ve proven themselves to be much more than what society defines them to be. Makeba White Chanay is a celebrated business visionary and community leader redefining the world one idea at a time by smashing the barriers intended to limit her.

She is a proud wife, mother, and grandmother who is thriving as a remarkable entrepreneur with the support of her family and by letting her faith in God be the driving force guiding her toward a successful and fulfilling life. As the founder of B1 Ventures & Holdings, Inc., and HER philosophy, Makeba has earned the reputation of an accomplished entrepreneur whose life’s journey inspires people who refuse to give up on their dreams regardless of life’s hardships.





As a family woman, Makeba is grateful to her children and her husband, Dr. Marcus A Chanay, for always encouraging her along her incredible journey with their invaluable contributions. She continues to make them proud as she takes her business ventures to new heights while inspiring a generation of women to never settle for less than they deserve.

Born and raised in Forest, Mississippi, Makeba was influenced by the entrepreneurial environment she was surrounded by witnessing her grandfather. Early in her life, she dreamt of starting her own business. However, belonging to a minority, Makeba realized it wouldn’t be easy. But judging from her remarkable success as an entrepreneur, Makeba mastered the art of turning her struggles into strengths and continues to inspire others to do so.

B1 Ventures and Holdings, Inc. is a healthcare management firm headquartered in Pearl, Mississippi. As the Chairperson of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Makeba is determined to make it easier for others after having gone through her fair share of hurdles that she overcame with resilience, persistence, class, and ultimately her courage to never give up on her dreams.

The three entities of her business reflect her ambitions rooted in her love for her community and undying optimism to see the best of them succeed despite the challenges posed by a haunting past of oppression that has set women and minorities back for centuries.

B1 Nursing Care is a B1 Ventures & Holdings subsidiary that provides specialized home care services for the elderly and disabled. Mississippi School of Health Services & Careers offers educational opportunities to students, guiding them on career paths to ensure their success. While their non-profit 501c3, B1 Foundation supports students through scholarships and provides opportunities for the unhoused population.

Excelling in multiple roles, Makeba realizes the responsibilities her stature in the community brings. And with HER Philosophy, she hopes to inspire a generation of women not to be limited by their predefined social roles since only they can decide their true potential.

