How to Watch Masters 2020 Live Stream: FrEE, Watch, Reddit Golf TV coverage, schedule, channel, live stream, watch online, golf tee times The most wonderful time of the golf season has arrived, even if it is happening seven months later than scheduled. We have officially made it to 2020 Masters week, and this year’s event is set to be a star-studded affair at Augusta National with a loaded 92-man field featuring most of the best golfers in the world.

Click Here to Watch Masters Golf 2020 Live Stream Free

Masters 2020 Golf Tournament

Tiger Woods will be defending his fifth green jacket, while most others will be looking for their first this week. Rory McIlroy leads the pack hoping to win that first green jacket, but Bryson DeChambeau enters as the favorite in the field coming off his rousing victory at the U.S. Open. Jon Rahm remains as one of the hottest golfers in the world, and there’s also a lot of steam behind Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week with a variety of ways for you to watch your favorite golfers play one of the most exciting courses in the world.

Enough talking about it. Here’s how you can watch as many Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports App to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

All times Eastern

Round 1 — Thursday, November 12

Round 1 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access*
* CBS authentication required on connected devices, including Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV.

  • Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Amen Corner — 7:10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
  • Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
  • Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 — Friday, November 13

Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access*
* CBS authentication required on connected devices, including Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV.

  • Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Amen Corner — 7:10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
  • Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
  • Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 — Saturday, November 14

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 10 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access*
* CBS authentication required on connected devices, including Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV.

  • Featured Groups — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Amen Corner  — 10:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Holes 15 & 16 — 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
  • Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 1-5 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access* and Masters.com

Round 4 — Sunday, November 15

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 8 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access*
* CBS authentication required on connected devices, including Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV.

  • Featured Groups — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Amen Corner  — 8:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Holes 15 & 16 — 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
  • Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 10-3 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access* and Masters.com

Additional details

Featured Groups: Andrew Catalon, Billy Kratzert, and Michelle Wie West begin coverage of the 2020 Masters on Thursday morning with Featured Groups.  In addition, Brian Crowell and Michael Breed also will serve as announcers for the Featured Group’s live streaming coverage of select pairings throughout their entire round each day.

Jhon Larry

