The musical scene’s young pop star, Maxens Gomez, is in the news again, and this time, he had probably just finished reading Mark Mason’s book because he seemed not to care about breaking his darling fans’ hearts. The 19-year-old musical artist refused to take pictures with his fans and declared himself ‘too drunk.’





This happened when he was spotted at Hôtel Ritz in Paris with a girl he had just finished partying. He looked thrilled and as handsome as always on the streets of Paris and seemed like he had plans for an afterparty at an unknown location.

The American Heartthrob had partied with a girl and appeared to have had so much fun and probably had to be somewhere else because when his fans wanted him to take pictures with them and serenade them with one of his upcoming songs, he refused. Maxens’s excuse was that he was too drunk to do his fans’ bidding.

We can’t take Maxens’s fashion sense away from him, even if he has broken his fans’ hearts. He rocked a beautiful Christian Dior backpack, a black Christian Dior sweatshirt, blue jeans, rhinestone Louis Vuitton sneakers, and accessorized with a couple of Gucci earrings, a diamond necklace and diamond bracelet, and a diamond watch, again.

