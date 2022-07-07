Regardless of their background, one can turn their life around through education. However, it’s easier said than done as the way toward success can be made difficult owing to the circumstances. But Dr. Antoinette Liles of @mintdentalms believes everyone deserves a fair shot at a better life. She was able to get away from her troublesome life, realize her dreams, and challenge the limits of her potential via education. Now she aspires to empower others to follow in her footsteps.

Raised in Michigan, Antoinette had a difficult childhood as she lived with an abusive mother and had to move every year of elementary school. There was a hope of a better future when her father rescued her, but it diminished soon when he lost everything to his gambling girlfriend. Antoinette then moved in with her paternal grandparents and stayed with them until completing high school. She later applied for every scholarship and grant available in 2010, her hopes for a better future still intact.





Showing signs of extraordinary capabilities, Antoinette stood out amongst her peers from an early age. So it was no surprise when she qualified for all the scholarships she had applied for. Aged 17, she was able to move out of Michigan and resolved never to look back. Receiving a Full Ride Presidential Scholarship at Jackson State University and additional scholarships and grants, Antoinette graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s in Chemistry. She was also awarded the Gilman Scholarship to study Spanish abroad in Costa Rica in 2010.

At the age of 25, she completed her Doctorate in Dental Medicine from the University of Mississippi School of Dentistry as a Hinman Scholar in Dental School. Antoinette quickly realized her potential because of her prolific academic career laced with accolades and appreciation for being an incredible talent. Therefore, when she found herself stuck in a marriage that held her back, she went through a divorce in 2019.

Left alone and unemployed during a pandemic as an independent dentist, Antoinette was surrounded by fear, sadness, and uncertainty. Still, she knew she had come a long way by overcoming worse challenges. Committed to her ambitions, Antoinette initiated her independent business venture Mint Dental, a new state-of-the-art dental office located in Pearl, Mississippi, “Where Art Meets Science.” It was mint to be.

Today, Mint Dental is the official dentist for the Jackson State University football team. Antoinette takes great joy in realizing that the Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, the team’s head coach and Oprah Winfrey know who she is. Although Antoinette is a TV star, starring in the Oprah Winfrey Network’s reality TV Series Belle Collective that premiered in 2021.

Besides being a celebrated entrepreneur, Antoinette is a committed community leader who founded the mentorship/scholarship program (aptly named) Mintorship. The non-profit organization provides shadowing and scholarships to pre-dental HBCU students in Mississippi.

Antoinette hopes to see more black dentists produced via the program and is motivated to make education more accessible to her community. Be a part of her journey and know more about Dr. Antoinette here.

Instagram: @lilesofsmiles

Facebook: @mintdentalms

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF2Gdql0jfNWpXs-g7cC2A

You can also make a donation to the program here and build the future of black college students and the future of dentistry.

