Get the best way to streaming Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. live boxing fight with the latest update, You’re in the right place to watch all the boxing with a live stream of Tyson vs. Jones Jr, no matter where you are in the country. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. were scheduled to compete on November 28 in a widely awaited super-fight clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Legend boxer’s next major domestic showdown. Here’s how to watch a pay-per-view event fight live from Tyson vs Jones Jr.

You can watch all of the action from the comfort of your own sofa from anywhere in the world with our Tyson vs Jones live stream guide below.

Tyson vs Jones live stream

EVENT MIKE TYSON VS ROY JONES JR Date Saturday, November 28, 2020 Venue Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California Start Time 7:00 pm AEST TV Network FOX Sports Live Stream Check stream ON AIR before 30 minute

When is the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. fight?

Jones vs Tyson Fight head to head is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2020. The main card begins at 7:00 p.m. AEST. It’s a midweek fight to avoid a clash with the footy codes on the weekend.

The fight will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. It is believed the preference is for the fight to still be held there once a new date is announced.

Watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream free

There are Manny ways to watch Tyson vs Jones live stream with or without cable. The official live streaming broadcaster is Fox Sports PPV, Foxtel, and the main event.

You can watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live coverage via the FOX app. It works on most of the devices you have already. It is especially easy if you have a subscription to Fox Sports PPV. You can download the app on your devices, sign in to the app, then start the stream.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream on Fox PPV

Tyson vs Roy fight will be streamed live online on USA FOX Sports Pay Per View on November 28. You’ll be able to watch the fight by streaming it live on the FOX PPV directly.

There are several ways that you can view this fight by streaming it live online. You can use a Roku, Apple Tv, VPN, Fire Tv, and even Chromecast too. Everything you need to watch this fight or in included here for you. Here are more ways than you can watch the live fight.

Watch Tyson vs Roy fight live on Roku, iOS, Apple TV

If you have Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Chromecast, there is a chance that you can watch Tyson vs Roy fight Pay Per View on your tv or devices.

You can stream the fight live with any one of these providers. All of these options will give you a chance to watch the fight and stream it live. These provide you with the best quality streams and you can any live sport with these. There are some that may be more expensive than others, but in the long run, they save money.

What is Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Live Stream all about?

On the surface, the event is all about two veteran boxers hitting the mat to fight against each other with a chance to show the love of their sport. Moreover, the match does not culminate with prize money for the money, instead, the winner only gets bragging rights. But that isn’t stopping fans from debating on who’s going to come out on top at the live event.

These two are legends in their rights. Mike Tyson has fought with some of the biggest names in boxing including Jon Jones, Wanderlei Silva, and Shannon Briggs to name a few. But given their age, with Tyson leading into 54 and Jones going into 51, older veterans boxers are thinking it might not be a great idea for them to face off at this age.

For this fight, neither of the fighters are allowed to wear headgears but instead will be wearing larger gloves to spread out the impact of their blows. And this is exactly what is putting the veterans at unease given the age of the boxers. Getting hit on the head at their age is quite dangerous, and it would be wise for the boxers to opt for body shots instead.

While it is admirable that Tyson and Roy are up to the challenge without complaints, experts are hoping that there are not bad outcomes of this.

However, the atmosphere surrounding the fights seems to less hostile and more geared towards putting on a show. Therefore, it’s safe to say, the fighters will be showing off their skills even at their age, rather than focusing on knocking out their opponent as quickly as possible.

Main Events of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Live Stream

Once news of the fight broke out, online bookers have already started pitting the two against each other, with bets going in favor of ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson.

Brief on the fighters

However, given that Tyson’s last fight was back in 2005 skeptics are on their toes and are making plans on betting against Tyson and in favor of Jones who had a much more recent retirement date, with his last match being only 30 months ago.

In addition to being a slightly younger fighter, ‘Captain Hook’ Roy Jones’ unique fighting style of keeping his hands-down and head-movement constant was a pivotal defense strategy that went against the norms of boxing and helped him get an edge over his opponents. But more importantly, his tendency to favor hooks over jabs is an excellent way to weaken the opponents and serves as the source behind his well-earned title. With his great style and performance, Jones held a record of seven belts and is the first middleweight champion to break into the heavyweights and earn a title.

At the time of their retirements, each fighter boasts impressive career scores. Mike Tyson leads the way with a 50-6 professional record with most of his losses occurring in the latter parts of his career. Roy jones features a similarly impressive 16-5, with his last fight taking place back in February 2018.

Events of the PPV

Being an exhibition match, the entire event is set to become a marketing ploy to push Tyson’s Legends Only League. With hopes of giving retired athletes, not just boxers a place to call home within their respective sports, Tyson launched LOL with the hopes of hosting epic competitions, products, and live events around the world. Therefore, the entire PPV promises to be an enthralling experience for audiences.

While the other main events surround the PPV are uncertain, two have been confirmed so far. These include the full-card fight with Mike Tyson taking on Roy Jones Jr. Next, the undercard fight is set to be an eventful matchup where notorious YouTube star Jake Paul will be taking on former NBA star Nate Robinson. There are sure to be more events surrounding the pay-per-view, but as of now, a lot of it is uncertain. Rumors say other MMA and boxing fights will be featured on the undercard as well. But with an eventful full-card, it’s safe to say audiences will be tuning in regardless of the other matchups.

How the Fight Will Unfold – Rules and Regulations

The fight will be an 8-round between the two veterans. Each 3-minute round is set out to be a fine display of boxing skills without either opponent attempting to knock the other out due to health and safety concerns. The fighters have agreed to not hurt each other but rather showcase their skills in this formal exhibition match. And that’s exactly what the match is being sold as, an exhibition match between two veterans as they get back into the sport they love so dearly.

Therefore, without an eminent knockout, the fight is set to be a treat for all boxing fans, as they get to watch arguably two of the best boxers in their respective decades spar it out and enjoy the night.

Another notable rule about the fight is that there will be no judges. And that makes sense since there shouldn’t be a winner in this. Two veterans exhibiting their skills on the mat and that’s that. While some gambling sites are taking in deals and have set their odds on the outcome, it’s still tough to predict how the fight will go. And more importantly, it shouldn’t matter.

Regardless of the actual outcome, one thing is certain, there will likely be no knockouts and the fighters will be putting on a splendid show. After all, with Legends Only League on the line, Tyson will want to show all the veterans out there, that the sport they love is willing to welcome them back with open arms.

Breaking Down the Fight: Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr.

Before jumping into the fight, it’s great to know more about the individual strengths of each fighter. After all, it’s been a while since these two performed on the main stage, and it’s a great opportunity to look back on what makes them the legends they are now.

Boxing Ability

Mike Tyson uses fear against his opponents often knocking them down and overwhelming them with sheer power. Junior on the other hand is an extremely talented boxer with an unorthodox style and is backed up by his incredible athleticism. However, with age, as his footwork became weaker, Jones quickly became a beatable opponent.

With each fighter bringing their style to the mix, it’s hard to set the two apart as they are both brilliant craftsmen in the sport. With that said, Jones might have the edge here since he has been in the ring more recently than Tyson.

Boxing Power

Iron Mike was one of the hardest heavy-weight hitters during his prime. Not only did his punches carry enough power to knock down opponents, but the sheer combination of his punches with his excellent footwork was enough to send anyone into a daze.

On the other hand, Jones Jr. secures his reputation as one of the first boxers to move from the middleweight category into the heavyweights and secure a title. Best of all, he managed all of this through the sheer power behind his punches.

With both fighters bringing in a lot of power into the ring, it’s hard to guess who will be punching harder. However, Iron Mike’s reputation precedes him, and he might just bring up his powerful punches once again to put on a show for his fans.

Defense Strategy

In addition to being a powerful boxer, Tyson holds a reputation as one of the best defenders in the heavyweight category. Mike can land his powerful punches while avoiding his opponent’s ones. Thereby effectively outlasting his opponents and knocking them out quickly.

Jones is no stranger to an impeccable defense either. Back in his prime, his defense was virtually impenetrable. Not only was he faster, but he was also smarter than a lot of the fighters in his era. This meant that, if you wanted to land a hit on Jones, you’d have to endure five or six of his brutal punches.

Over the years, however, the defense has gotten harder and harder, and moving around rapidly to stay ahead of the opponent has been a tough ask for both fighters. At the stage of their respective retirements, their defenses had fallen significantly and cost them quite a few matches. It’ll be interesting how their defenses hold up against their reputable attacks.

How to Apply for tickets to Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Circumstances surrounding the event are quite uncertain concerning watching it live. We are likely to get more information on whether a live audience will be allowed or if the event will only be streamed. Regardless, right now, tickets for the event are not available.

How to Watch the Fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.?

With everything leading up to the fight out of the way. It’s time to get into how you would watch the fight.

For starters, given the situation, there is an extremely high chance that the fight will go on without a live audience. Therefore, watching the event live in California is very unlikely to happen. That said, given that the fight is also a promotion for a new streaming platform, the pay-per-view or PPV promises to be full of life.

Live Stream – Free

Many boxing fans will be unable to muster up the cash needed to watch the legendary fight go down. Therefore, like previous events, several free streaming sites come into play which will help you watch the fight live as it goes down.

One of the best ways to watch a boxing stream for free is to use a VPN. But before we get into that, it’s best if you look up some guides on some of the more famous free streaming sites. However, finding the right stream for the match can be difficult. Despite this, reliable and free streaming services are great when it comes to professional events. Not only do they showcase excellent sporting events, they often offer them high quality with no difference in experience from the pay-per-view. To find the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream, you might have to do a little digging around as the matchday draws near.

Paid Stream

Boxing events are traditionally offered pay-per-view by satellite companies or other streaming services. But for the first time, a somewhat new app Triller has purchased the rights to stream this fight over their pay-per-view service in hopes of creating brand awareness. And suffice to say, it has worked out in their favor. And so, aside from standard pay-per-view channels, the fight will be live-streamed via the Triller app.

Given the latest insights, it seems apparent that in addition to the fight, Triller will be streaming a 10-part documentary series which will serve as a lead up to the fight itself. The content of the series is still unknown but it is sure to get fans hyped for the fight. Moreover, the documentary series is another play by Triller to bring in more subscribers onto their platform as the day of the fight draws near.

Therefore, if you’re willing to scourge up the cash to add to your collection of streaming services, Triller is the way to go if you want to consume every bit of content surrounding the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream.

TV Rights (Worldwide)

A small portion of the expected audience for the fight is to come from TV viewings. However, at the moment there have been no contracts or speculation about which television network will be purchasing rights to the fight and broadcasting it. However, as the date of the fight draws near, this situation is likely to change. But for the time being, no television networks are fighting to get a foot in for the rights to broadcast the fight.

Live Stream with Reddit

There are several subreddits dedicated to streaming live sporting events. Notably, Redditors are catered to when it comes to full-fledged NBA streams, exciting NFL streams, intense MMA streams, eventful UFC streams, and boxing streams. Therefore, you can hope to catch a stream when you visit Reddit during the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream and hop onto one of the active links to enjoy the fight.

In addition to watching the fight, you will be able to chat and discuss with other fans, thereby allowing you to enjoy the full experience. The streams provided through the links in those subreddits are provided the night before the event itself and are completely free. Just join in and enjoy the show. Therefore, mark your calendars. Join the subreddits beforehand to partake in some interesting discussions leading up to the fights as well.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream using a VPN

Regardless of a paid or free live stream, you might be region locked and not be able to watch the stream. This is where a VPN comes in to save the day. If you run into any problems streaming the fight on the night of the event, hop onto one of the following

Game 2020 Tickets

Tickets for the match are currently not available due to the situation of the world. Although it is likely to change as the day of the event draws near, currently, live streaming or PPV are the only two ways to partake.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream using a VPN

Regardless of a paid or free live stream, you might be region locked and not be able to watch the stream. This is where a VPN comes in to save the day. If you run into any problems streaming the fight on the night of the event, hop onto one of the following VPN services to hide your IP address and get access to the content you deserve.

Besides, even after the fight, you can continue to use these VPN services to get access to region-locked content on other streaming services and websites. Without further ado, let’s have a look at the top three VPN services you can use to watch the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream unfolds.

Express VPN

Any good VPN will get you access to region-locked content by masking your IP address. However, Express VPN takes it a step further by effectively securing all your traffic and enforcing strong privacy security practices. Therefore, if you need a VPN beyond just watching the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. fight, and want to use one to secure your internet activity, Express VPN supports the OpenVPN protocol along with a simple interface to give it all.

IPVanish

IPVanish has servers across the globe thereby giving you access to virtually all the content you might want from region-locked streaming services. However, the main con against them is a cluttered interface with very few privacy options. Despite this, given that the VPN supports multiple connections and can mask your IP address across globally, you can be sure to watch the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream without any worries. One thing to note though, IPVanish is yet to undergo a public audit, and so, if you are extremely concerned about long-term VPN solutions, you might want to investigate it more.

NordVPN

NordVPN is arguably the most famous one on our list and takes user privacy very seriously. After a recent breach in their security, they have seriously upped the ante when it comes to their security protocols and services to ensure that they are never hit again. Although leaning on the expensive side, NoreVPN hosts several server locations that have multihop and Tor connections, and pads everything under an easy-to-use user interface.

Regardless of the VPN services you choose, you will be able to hop onto a region-locked stream and enjoy all 8-rounds of this soon-to-be-legendary fight. Furthermore, once the stream is over, you can keep the VPN service to hide and secure your future online internet activity.

Live Online on Social Media

The fight will not be officially streamed on any of the mainstream social media sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube. Although previous boxing matches have managed to garner millions of views on YouTube’s PPV, right now there aren’t any alternatives other than Triller for the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream

Final Words

Predicting a winner between these legends is tough and might not be a good way to enjoy this showboat match. After all, it’s all about the spirit of boxing and making sure we get an enjoyable show between these legends.

Now that you know everything there is to know about the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream, it’s time to mark the 28th of November on your calendar in anticipation of this historic moment. If Tyson’s efforts to bring in back veterans in their sports through the Legends Only League pays off, we should be seeing many more show matches in the upcoming years. Until then, watch history unfold with Triller or PPV, with this pivotal matchup between two excellent boxers coming out of retirement.

Although the success of Legends Only League is somewhat pivotal in the success of this event, it’s an appreciative effort to give back to the veterans and help them get back into their careers in a positive light. So, go ahead and enjoy Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream!

