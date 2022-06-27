Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have grown fast. The whole system can be confusing and requires a lot of knowledge to understand even the basics. While trying to learn more about cryptocurrencies, it can be hard to separate the myths from the truth.





What is Mining City?

Mining City is a platform that provides mining plans, giving users access to hash power and mining rewards. The idea for the platform was conceived in October 2019 by Greg Rogowski, the brand owner of Mining City and the CEO of Prophetek.

Prophetek is the company behind the Mining City platform. It is based in Cyprus, a country with clearer cryptocurrency regulations than many other European countries.

A technological process, combining low electricity costs with storage and miner improvements, known as “Smart Mining,” became an effective way to obtain BTC.

Is Mining City Legit?

Mining City provides real hash power for users. Mining City also leaves banned markets and takes a compliant approach to new laws and regulations, adjusting to global markets.

There have been many widespread scams and attempts to defraud cryptocurrency customers over the past several years, which has prompted increased regulation and efforts by responsible companies to deter fraudulent activities and scams.



The cryptocurrency and crypto mining industries are new and gradually become more regulated markets. As new regulations go into effect, reputable market players, like Mining City adjust. This may mean leaving markets where crypto-related activities face new bans. That may also mean having to adjust products or services to stay in line with new laws.

You can follow Mining City’s official social media portals on Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Twitterto observe what Mining City undertakes to adjust to new regulations and requirements and to give Mining City your support in their efforts to become fully compliant.

Here we’ve covered 10 of the most common Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency myths to make them a little easier to understand.

1. Bitcoin is Anonymous

Since anyone can move around cryptocurrency without providing personal information, a lot of people believe that it is anonymous. However, every transaction is recorded on the blockchain, which is connected to your wallet’s address. So it is simply a process of determining who the wallet belongs to in order to figure out who made a purchase.

2. Bitcoin is Used Primarily For Illegal Activity

This myth is based on the above myth. Since people believe that Bitcoin is anonymous, they think criminals use it. While it is true that some illegal activities are done using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, many criminals still prefer cash. Cash is completely untraceable and a lot safer for them.

3. Bitcoin Does Away With Fees and Taxes

There are a lot more fees surrounding Bitcoin than most other forms of currency. If you are purchasing coins from a ‘miner’, they will usually charge a fee. Also, the exchange from one cryptocurrency to another often requires a payment. Transactions using Bitcoin requires another fee.

In some countries, Bitcoin is illegal. However, most have adapted to the online world and charge taxes on cryptocurrency, based on if you are buying or selling it. This can make it a lot more expensive to use compared to other forms of currency.

There is currently a fight brewing between the IRS and the cryptocurrency system on how the money should be tracked, taxed, and reported. There are pros and cons to both sides as regulation can help keep your money safer and prevent as many shady exchanges.

4. Bitcoin is a Ponzi Scheme

Since Bitcoin isn’t operated by a singular person or group or regulated by a singular party, it cannot, by definition, be a Ponzi scheme. Cryptocurrencies are popular because they are decentralized, which is the opposite of a Ponzi scheme. Also, unlike any other scheme, the blockchain is completely transparent and available for anyone to view.

This is a myth that has been around since cryptocurrency first started. Usually, Ponzi schemes are dependent on new investors and will come crashing down when they cannot find any new people to pay for their product.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin work a lot more like a stock market. There are ups and downs like with any stock and they don’t rely on new people to continue making money.

5. Bitcoin is For the Tech-Savvy

While it can be overwhelming trying to first learn about online wallets, blockchains, and cryptocurrency, there are options available for those that don’t quite get it. There are wallets and programs like crypto.com and Binance that allow you to purchase cryptocurrency easily without having a background check first.

There are also many people working hard, including platforms and blockchains, to make the process available and understandable for everyone. While some people enjoy being some of the few that fully understand cryptocurrency, they are the minority. Many platforms want everyone to be able to use and enjoy their products and work hard to make them a lot more understandable.

6. Bitcoin is Bad For the Environment

This is partially true. Cryptocurrency is bad for the environment due to the sheer amount of electricity that goes into keeping it running. However, close to 40% of the cryptocurrency system is run by renewable energy. Also, when thinking about traditional money, it costs a lot of energy to keep lights on in places like the federal reserve and banks, as well as online websites for banking, and the cost of people traveling to these buildings.

It depends on how both traditional banks and blockchains handle their environmental costs going forward that will determine which is the better option for the planet.

7. Cryptocurrency isn’t Actually Worth Anything

This is another technically true myth. However, what isn’t taken into account is that no valuable item is backed by anything. If the whole world suddenly decided gold wasn’t valuable, it would just be another rock in the soil.

What makes items valuable is consensus and government support. Since there are a lot of people that use it and there is a limited amount, it has a good value.

8. Bitcoin will Replace Money and Credit Cards

Bitcoin will not be able to replace actual money and credit cards anytime in the near future. Due to the high cost and large fees, Bitcoin is not a commodity everyone can afford and businesses can use.

Also, many countries still prefer cash over credit cards and don’t even have credit card machines for purchases. The thought that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will rise up and be the primary money worldwide isn’t plausible at this time. Also, with such a small amount of Bitcoin available in the world, it is not realistic that there will be enough for everyone.

9. Cryptocurrency is Illegal

For the most part, cryptocurrency is legal in most countries. Many countries have already set up regulatory laws and rules around cryptocurrency and have even presented it legally as money.

There are some countries where it is illegal, though as of 2017, there were only five where cryptocurrencies weren’t allowed. These countries are Bolivia, Ecuador, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, and Bangladesh.

10. Cryptocurrency Will be Shut Down by the Government

Some governments have tried to shut down the blockchain system and the use of cryptocurrencies. Some countries like for example China have banned cryptocurrency, but most countries have chosen the path of regulation, rather than prohibition. And other countries have warmly embraced cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

