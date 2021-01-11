There are several mystical symbols in yoga and meditation. Nowadays, yoga has been modernized and it has overlooked several deeper meanings of yoga symbols. The majority of the people who are fond of yoga use yoga symbols on their clothes, jewelry, and tattoos to express their love and dedication to yoga.

Yoga symbols

A symbol is usually a graphical representation of a concept, idea, and relationship. Symbols are used to create potent links between different experiences and concepts. Yoga symbols make people know unknown things. Yoga symbols are used are important as each yoga symbol has a particular meaning.

Commonly used yoga symbols

There are several symbols that are not just limited to yoga. Yoga symbols are quite powerful and these icons are also found in several cultures of the world. Yoga symbols are used in spiritual practices, cultures, and religions. Some of the most commonly used yoga symbols are mentioned below.

1. The Om or Aum symbol

The Aum or Om is the most common yoga symbol. The people who are fond of yoga believe that the vibration or sound of Om represents everything in the universe. Om symbol is helpful as people believe that it can be effective in opening the third eye of people and can help them connect to the divine force. The symbol wholly represents yoga and its purpose that is to unite the spirit, mind, and body.

The three different letters and sounds of Om or Aum represent the three significant aspects of Hindus. A represents Trimurti of Brahma the creator, U is the Vishnu that is the Sustainer and M is Shiva or the Transformer.

2. The Gyan Mudra Symbol

This is another significant and one of the most important yoga symbols. This symbol has a very deep meaning. This symbol is identical to the ok gesture we make using our hands. This symbol is used while meditating as it is a symbol of calm and peace. This symbol is representative of the peace and calms that people have while doing yoga practice. This symbol is also known as chin mudra pr jnana mudra.

3. The Lotus Flower

The lotus flower is one of the most attractive yoga symbols. This symbol is representative of new beginnings, enlightenment, and purity. As the lotus flower blooms on the surface of the water and its roots are buried deep in the mud. Thus lotus flower represents that a person should have the ability to transform great difficulties and struggles into effective life lessons.

4. Some other symbols used in yoga

The above-mentioned points are some of the most common yoga symbols. There are several other symbols also used in yoga. You can explore and experience these symbols. Some of the yoga symbols such as Shiva Linga, Trident, crescent moon, Shi Yantra, coiled snake, third eye symbol, and Swastica are other symbols having deep meanings. These symbols have deep meanings so people need to put extra effort to understand the meanings of these symbols.

