Since it began, hip hop always been a tool for anyone to express their emotions. Music has a beautiful way of bringing us closer and giving us something we can relate to in our hearts.





Known for his storytelling abilities, NY based MC Mpee$ has been on a steady rise in the underground scene. He finally made his initial appearance to all major streaming platforms with his song ‘Hate On Me Now’ off his 4 song EP ‘Ready To Go’.

‘Hate On Me Now’ features gritty lyrics, hard flows, all layered over a hard hitting 808s based instrumental. The artist reflects deeply on his past all the way to where he is now.

You can listen to Mpee$ music here:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/07pQouabNX8AVLaBjuD31G?si=vtOUXB7bTbaYAU_U4_atZA

You can follow Mpee$ below:

https://www.instagram.com/michaelportone

