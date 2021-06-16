Natural supplements for depression are now becoming the most popular remedy for people who suffer from the symptoms of depression. According to a study conducted by the National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine, there are more than one hundred million Americans suffering from depression. The sad part is that about twenty percent of them do not get any relief from their symptoms. This is why the demand for a remedy for this problem is ever increasing.

Nutrients For Brain

Natural supplements for depression provide the necessary nutrients to the brain, which are essential in restoring its normal function. It helps boost the levels of serotonin in the brain and reduces the levels of cortisol, both of which act as mood stabilizers. The deficiency in these two neurotransmitters can lead to severe depression. However, vitamins C and E also play an important role in maintaining a depressed person’s mood.

Effects Of Vitamins On Depression

There have been several studies conducted to determine the effects of vitamins on depression. One study conducted by the University of Texas examined the relationship between the levels of vitamins and depressive mood in women. It was found that the intake of several different kinds of vitamins had a positive impact on women’s depressive mood. In this study, women who were depressed had lower levels of vitamins A, C, and E than did those who did not suffer from depression.

Another study conducted in the fall of 2021 by the National Institute of Mental Health looked at the relationship between folic acid, vitamins C and E and the occurrence of depression. Women who took a multivitamin containing folic acid and vitamin B-12 had a significant reduction in the occurrence of depression. However, when the women who did not take a vitamin supplement were given the same multivitamin, they developed significant depression, as indicated by a significant rise in cortisol. The researchers came to the conclusion that the correlation between the two factors could be the result of an imbalance in the regulation of brain chemicals called neurotransmitters. They concluded that it was “implicated in the development of chronic depression”.

Consult Dietary Supplements With Health Care Professional

If you are wondering if dietary supplements for depression might work for you, the only thing you need to do is to discuss the possibility with your health care professional. Although there is no cure for depression, a good supplement can help alleviate the symptoms. Your health care professional will be able to advise you whether a supplement would be appropriate for you. A physician may also be able to provide you with a list of supplements that have proven to be helpful in alleviating depression.

When considering which kind of dietary supplement is best for you, it is important to remember that natural supplements for depression are not curative. No supplement is going to make your symptoms disappear overnight. However, if your symptoms are severe and prolonged, a good supplement can be very beneficial. Many times, they can be the first step toward getting back to feeling like your old self again.

Effective Use Of Herbs

You may be surprised to hear that many kinds of herbs are very effective when used to naturally alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression. In fact, several studies have shown that some of these plants are as effective as or more effective than conventional prescription medications. And unlike prescription drugs, natural supplements for anxiety and depression are completely safe. Some of them can even be taken by pregnant women safely. Even children as young as four years old are able to benefit from the calming effects of chamomile tea.

In one study, researchers found that a combination of peppermint, lemon balm and grapefruit pectin was very effective in helping to alleviate symptoms of depression. This combination worked better than just one supplement alone. And since these herbal remedies are all natural, the risks of side effects are very low. In one study, for example, there were zero reported side effects. Clearly, then, natural supplements for depression are one of the most effective ways to treat this often devastating illness.

