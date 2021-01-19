The Chicago Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers meet in NHL action from the BB&T Center on Tuesday night. The Chicago Blackhawks (0-3-0) play the second game of a two-game set with the Florida Panthers (1-0-0) at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Panthers beat the ‘Hawks 5-2 Sunday with goals from five different players. G Chris Driedger stopped 25 of 27 shots in the victory.

The Chicago Blackhawks will be looking for their first win of the year in a revenge spot after being upended by the Panthers on Sunday by a final score of 5-2.

Neither side would get on the board in the opening 20 minutes, but Aaron Ekblad wouldn’t wait long in the 2nd to give Florida the lead, pushing the Panthers in front just 12 seconds into the 2nd before Keith Yandle doubled the lead just over five minutes later. Alex DeBrincat pulled a goal back for Chicago just after the midway point of the middle frame and the 2-1 score held until Connor Murphy tied things at two for Chicago early in the 3rd. The tie would last all of :23 before Eetu Luostarinen restored Florida’s lead and Patric Hornqvist added some insurance to make it 4-2 just 2:42 later. Chicago outshot Florida 11-10 in the 3rd, but the Blackhawks wouldn’t get any closer. Instead, Florida extended the lead to 5-2 off of the stick of Jonathan Huberdeau with just over three minutes to go, icing the win for Florida. Chris Driedger got the win after stopping 25 of 27 shots faced in the winning effort for Florida while Collin Delia took the loss in goal for Chicago after giving up 5 goals on 29 shots in the defeat.

Wonder who the Top Experts Picked? Click Here To Find Out

Chicago is 0-7 in their last 7 road games and 0-4 in their last 4 games overall while the over is 4-1 in their last 5 road games. Florida is 3-9 in their last 12 home games and 2-6 in their last 8 games following a win while the over is 3-0-1 in their last 4 games overall. The over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings between these two teams.

I get why the plus money’s tempting with the Blackhawks, as it’s only a matter of time before Chicago gets themselves in the win column. However, Florida just whooped up on Chicago coming in cold and Chicago’s now had 3 games to shake off the rust and have zero results to show for it. I just trust Florida’s offense and production more than I do Chicago’s given what we’ve seen up to this point, so I’ll lay the juice with Florida in this spot.

The Chicago Blackhawks are still chasing their first win of the regular season, this time against the Florida Panthers in game four of their season. Thus far the ‘Hawks season has been anything but positive for the franchise, but at some point, their luck has to change.

The second period has not been a kind period thus far for the Blackhawks. Come to think of it, the entire game has been rather disappointing. Going into game four tonight the Blackhawks need to try to play a full 60 minutes before going home to Chicago for two games against the Red Wings.

The last game against the Florida Panthers very well could have gone a completely different way. Chicago almost took a lead in the first period thanks to a great spin-o-rama pass from Pius Suter to Patrick Kane. However, the play would end up being overturned thanks to a coach’s challenge for offsides.

This probably won’t come as a shock, but the Blackhawks have the worst goal differential thanks to giving up five goals in each of their first three matchups. The amount of goals Chicago is giving up is not actually that different from years past, the difference is they are not finding goals as easy as they used to.

The Blackhawks are currently tied with the Dallas Stars as the two teams in the central division to not have a win so far this season, but the only difference is the Stars have not played a game yet because of COVID… There are some reasons for optimism. The last game against the Panthers did feature a few good plays, like the one below that would eventually get overturned.

A lead very well could have changed the entire game for the Blackhawks, so let’s not give up all hope for this season. While this team is not going to be great, they could still beat Detroit in a few matchups!

Blackhawks vs Panthers: Date, Time, Tv Streaming, More

The Opponent: Florida Panthers

Record: 1-0-0

Point Leader: Jonathan Huberdeau 3 points (1 goal 2 assists)

Date: 1/19/2021

Time: 6:00 PM Central

Where: BB&T Center

TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Radio: 720

Live Streaming: FuboTV

fuboTV has live NHL games on NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and USA in which you can stream from your phone, television, and all your favorite devices. This is a service that broadcasts live TV over the internet, no cable required. Watch your favorite teams, network shows, news, and movies on 100+ channels. Plus on-demand entertainment, including full TV series. fuboTV is currently available in the United States, Canada, and Spain.

Three games in and the Blackhawks are still looking for their first win of the season. They’ll look to change that on Tuesday when they play the Panthers, the same team Chicago lost to on Sunday night.

The first game saw two Blackhawks goals as Alex DeBrincat continued to score and so did the power play (which is now 3-for-10 on the season). Connor Murphy also got his first goal of the season. While that ends the scoring for Chicago, it does not end the positives.

For the first time this season, the Blackhawks were the better 5-on-5 possession team against the Panthers with a 58.4 percent Expected-Goals For percentage (xGF%). Three of the Blackhawks’ four main lines contributed to this with xGF% marks above 60 (the one that didn’t was Patrick Kane, Pius Suter and DeBrincat).

That didn’t translate onto the scoreboard, though, as Chicago again surrendered five goals. That’s due mainly to defensive lapses and goals that could have been saved as Collin Delia let in 3.67 goals above expected (although not entirely his fault).

The Blackhawks were facing a rusty Florida team playing their first game of the season and still allowed the same number of goals as they did in each game against the Lightning. The Panthers are, notably, not the defending Stanley Cup champions.

That means there could be lineup adjustments. Adam Boqvist was benched for much of the second period in game one against the Panthers after a particularly bad defensive play. He could be a candidate to bench in favor of another young defenseman. Perhaps Wyatt Kalynuk or Nicolas Beaudin get their first shot at the NHL this season. With the Blackhawks not having a morning skate before Tuesday’s game, though, this is just speculation.

After two bad performances, the spot where a change makes the most sense is in net. Malcolm Subban is, after all, a much better goaltender when not rusty. He proved better as the Hawks’ first game of the season wore on, going from three goals against in the first period to just one each in the others (and a .769 save percentage to a .900).

Across the way, the Panthers will also be switching netminders as Sergei Bobrovsky comes in after not being ready for game one. Last year was Bobrovsky’s first in Florida after signing a massive 7-year, $70 million contract. He disappointed in the regular season with a .900 save percentage and only one shutout in 48 starts. Bobrovsky led the league in shutouts the season before and has won two Vezinas. There’s a chance that goaltender is still somewhere in there.

An already lowered bar from the start of the season somehow got lower after a deflating performance on Sunday in Sunrise. There’s 52 games left after this one. Let’s hope the Blackhawks can hurdle something.

