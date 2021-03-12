Niyah Smith continues to build his name in the music industry by having his hands in many different pots.

Aside from his A&R manager role at Stefflondon’s 54 London record label, Niyah loves the creative side, he loves to song-write and engineer. He has now released his very own single with the talented rapper SNE.

We asked him what the message was behind the title “No Kickers”

He said “No Kickers is a concept me and SNE came up with when we was in the studio creating. When we was in school, we couldn’t afford kickers, we laugh about it now, but 15 years ago most of our peers had them, but we didn’t.”

Aside from being an artist, he is also an artist manager, he manages the great singer-songwriter Shauna Shadae.

STREAM NO KICKERS HERE

https://open.spotify.com/track/24S7bI1rR2gbJ4scszchth?si=3A0-6GLWTB2SRwqAbsxLXw

