Many define the golden age of hip-hop between the years of 1990 to early 2000’s. During this time, legends roamed the industry like lions roam the safari. NJ Gift was shaped into a thoroughbred lyricist by industry artists from the very beginning of his career. The talent pool of emcees in New Jersey, as well as in New York, was thick with all-stars to contend with while growing up. Through this, NJ Gift was able to sharpen his pen, pushing himself to new levels, realizing that to be the best, you must be able to compete with the best.

Payne found inspiration in music, but also used it to stay focused on larger goals. Emcees that spit freestyles practice daily. You must be persistent and use your emotions as energy to deliver consistent fire.”





Those in the hip-hop community who swing their swords of words for the world to see bow down to them. Flowing off the top, or freestyling without preconceived notions or referring to pre-written material, is the mark of a true master. It is not a hollow statement, as NJ Gift has participated in and won hundreds of battle rap competitions. In response to his performances, major labels have offered him deals. Rather than signing with a label, Nadir chose to take a risk on himself by forming “On My Grind Entertainment.”

NJ Gift’s current projects include his EP “Future Legend” Part-1, which includes tracks such as “Slidin & Drillin,” “Rebellion,” & “Chainsmokerz,” which reference the past and present chronicles of his life growing up in “The Brick City.” The album has a second volume which will be released in late summer called “ Future Legend,” Part-2. NJ Gift consistently seeks out new and upcoming artists to both feature and identify for his label.

There are major 22′ years plans for NJ Gift to collaborate with award-winning videographers to create video content for his “Future Legend,” part-2 album, while marking his legacy for the years to come.

If you would like to learn more about NJ Gift, his music and social media, please visit the following links:

