Nursing Best Practices: 5 Things That Go Into Obtaining A Patient’s Blood Sample

The skill of drawing blood, known as phlebotomy, is not generally taught in nursing school, and student nurses may wonder if they will ever need to know how to draw blood. While blood-drawing is often assigned to a phlebotomist or phlebotomy team, there also many circumstances when nurses have to take blood as well.

Sometimes, there isn’t time to call a phlebotomist, and some hospital units don’t use a phlebotomy team. Thus, if you are a nurse, you need to know how to take blood quickly, accurately, and safely. The following are five things that go into obtaining a blood sample.

Gathering Supplies

Supplies are generally stored in a Phlebotomy Cart, a mobile unit with drawers and bins for storage and a working surface. Make sure that your cart is fully stocked with the following items: personal protective equipment (PPE), collection tubes, single-use tourniquets, needles for drawing blood, specimen labels, alcohol swabs, adhesive bandages, a sharps container, and laboratory paperwork.

Talking To The Patient

Before drawing blood, it’s important to put the patient at ease by explaining the procedure in a calm and reassuring voice. Often, people who are nervous about needles are able to relax when they know what to expect. In addition, you’ll need to verify the patient’s identity and find out if he or she has allergies or sensitivities that a blood draw might provoke. For example, some people are sensitive to latex, and they may forget to mention it on their patient information form.

Finding The Vein

Most nurses find that the easiest vein to use is the median cubital vein, a vein that runs diagonally across the elbow crease. This vein is big and close to the surface, so it’s easy to access, and there is little risk of damage to surrounding tissue. If this vein is not an option due to the presence of a wound, infection, or other skin condition, the basilic and cephalic veins, which run down the length of the arm from the shoulder to the wrist, are alternative venipuncture sites.

Drawing The Blood

The first step in drawing blood is to don the appropriate PPE to protect both your patient and yourself. Next, extend the patient’s arm and apply the tourniquet above the elbow. The patient should make a fist to increase blood flow and make the vein more visible. Use an alcohol swab to clean and disinfect the venipuncture site. Once the skin is dry, pull the skin taut and press a finger on the vein to keep it stable. Finally, insert the needle at a low angle, around 15 degrees.

Collecting The Sample

When the blood begins flowing, you can attach collection tubes as needed. If the tube contains an anticoagulant, make sure to invert it right away to prevent the blood from clotting. In addition, it’s important to label all collection tubes immediately as any delay in labeling greatly increases the risk of misidentifying a sample. Finally, place the collection tubes in the transport bag and make sure they get to the lab as soon as possible.

Not all blood draws are easy, even for the most experienced phlebotomists. Some patients have veins that are just too narrow or too hard to find. But if you practice these steps, you’ll develop the skills and confidence you need to take blood samples when required.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

