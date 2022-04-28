Ola Ali is known as an incredibly powerful musician in the industry of music. Since when he was just a teenage living in Nigeria, Ola Ali has always had a dream to change the world. He believed that he had a responsibility to achieve his full potential for himself and his family. He believed that the vehicle to success was football. Ola Ali attended The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to realize his aspiration. Due to unexpected events, Ola Ali was forced to change his career direction. He suffered a shoulder injury when playing football and needed surgery to rebuild his shoulder. Ola Ali knew the state of his profession was in danger. With all the time he had, Ola Ali searched deep in his own soul and found an interest in party planning.

Ola Ali started to channel his energy and time to throwing football-themed parties for his team. On weekends, Ola Ali would have the football stadium throbbing with an abundance of guests. Ola Ali embraced the worthy character he learned through football and channeled the energy into his celebrations. He began watching and taking notes to enhance his skills. He began to adapt to the needs of the crowd and his parties started becoming famous. In no time Ola Ali’s name started to be heard across campus due to the amazing events he hosted. Most of his events were attended by more than 2,000 people.





After graduating, Ola Ali returned home to Chicago, Illinois. He founded his own company for events with the aim of restructuring Chicago’s nightlife. Ola Ali stepped into the club scene and immediately made a significant impact on the business. Ola Ali was able to develop an ability to understand the people around him, and what drives them. His activities opened opportunities for him that he had not imagined. He established a broad network of contacts, mostly big musicians both in the national and local music industry.

Through chance, Ola Ali met and established a friendship with Lil Durk, a rising star’s older brother. They instantly became friends, which resulted in Ola Ali being given the opportunity to meet the local rap icon. Lil Durk felt Ola Ali’s passion and decided to hire him as his manager of music. Another time, Ola Ali pivoted his career direction and put everything into growing the Lil Durk brand and name.

Now, fast forward to the present day, Ola Ali is the general manager of Lil Durk’s label OTF which stands for ‘Only the Family’. Ola Ali has contributed to the growth of OTF into the global fame it currently enjoys. Ola Ali is focused on bringing real growth for OTF through significant business deals and allegations. Ola Ali’s primary goal is to transform OTF into the center for Chicago music. He’ll accomplish this by taking swift business decisions, establishing authentic relationships, and helping select the top talent Chicago can provide. In addition, with Lil Durk’s talent, backed by the talent of Ola Ali, OTF will have a huge influence on the world of music for the foreseeable future. Check out Ola Ali on Spotify.

