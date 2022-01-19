When it comes to beauty, skincare, and cosmetics, it’s no secret that packaging is a huge component to our plastic waste problem. As a new generation of consumers find their role in the marketplace, sustainability is at the top of their checklist. Ombré Men has set out to achieve a circular business model. This means that their products are made from sustainable ingredients and their packaging is made from recycled, repurposed, eco-friendly materials.

The Ombré Men team has set out to create a skincare brand that not only achieves circularity, but also is setting a new benchmark for the industry with packaging and ingredients. Every ingredient is ethically sourced through partnerships with their supplier, who shares their commitment to sustainability and they provide detailed information about each product’s origin.





Ombré Men offers an innovative recycling program where customers can send back their used packaging in exchange for discounts on future orders. The men’s brand is paving the way for others in the industry by setting an example of how it should be done with sustainability and natural, plant-based ingredients at its core.

“By using our recyclable packaging, you can help reduce this amount of landfill waste. Our customers don’t need any special tools or equipment; simply send us back your used containers and we will recycle them with one of our partners.” co-founder, Aron Marquez said. The program will help to offset any plastic waste and ensure any used containers or jars are properly recycled. It’s as easy as 1-2-3: 1) Purchase 2) Use 3) Recycle – it really doesn’t get much easier than that!

Co-Founder and CEO, Justin Tarin noted, “We want to do our part wherever and however we can. We want to offset and reduce landfill waste by incorporating an easy recycling program and offering containers that are sustainable and reusable. We want to offer products that have a positive impact on the environment for years to come.”

The truth is you don’t have to choose between looking after yourself or helping the environment – they’re one in the same with Ombré Men.

