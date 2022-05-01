In a playoff series it is never good when the referees become the storyline of the game. That unfortunately is what Kane Fitzgerald became late in the second quarter of game one between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

Draymond Green got called for a foul and the play got immediately reviewed. Fitzgerald took his time before making the announcement.





Even with the supposed wind up of Green and the grabbing of the jersey of Brandon Clarke, many believed it was going to get called a flagrant one. The only person in the building besides Grizzlies fans who thought it was a flagrant two, was Fitzgerald.

It was his determination alone, not those in Seacaucus, New Jersey. Still one has to wonder if Green’s reputation was the result of the ejection as well. If that were the case it is all more reason for the NBA to inflict swift and severe discipline to Fitzgerald.

Earlier in the game Fitzgerald called a continuation on a play where Otto Porter Jr fouled Kyle Anderson well before he even went up to take shot. The Warriors were fortunate that another referee was paying attention and overruled him.

As for the ejection this is the playoffs! That is an inexcusable determination. What the NBA needs to do to with Fitzgerald is to suspend him for the remainder of the playoffs and then demote him to the G-League.

Of course that is wishful thinking, nothing will happen to him. Yet severe discipline from the league is definitely warranted.

Here is the reaction on social media.

Man , things have changed. Back in the day , the foul that @Money23Green committed , would have been 2 frees throws ONLY 😂🤣😅 #NBAPlayoffs — James Worthy (@JamesWorthy42) May 1, 2022

We gotta have better context with these rules man. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 1, 2022

Stephen A. Smith sounds off on the officials for giving Draymond Green a flagrant foul 2 for bringing down Brandon Clarke. If they’re not FIRED IMMEDIATELY, that’s a STAIN on the game! https://t.co/4iQ7GX7ntO — Best Bet NY (@NewYawkGiant) May 1, 2022

There's no way Draymond Green should be ejected for that. That is one of the worst calls I've ever seen in an NBA playoff game. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) May 1, 2022

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...