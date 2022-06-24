Dr. Paul DeLeeuw is a retired anesthesiologist and former bariatric physician living in Florida. He received his medical degree from his medical degree from University of Connecticut School of Medicine and completing his residency at University of Missouri-Columbia.





We recently had the opportunity to connect with Paul DeLeeuw to learn about his somewhat circuitous route from Connecticut to Mexico and eventually back to Connecticut to attend the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. Here is his story:

“In 1967 I graduated from Trinity College, Hartford. I remember sitting on one of the enormous statues in the “quad” thinking, now what? I had built a side career as an electronics technician and I worked some in my dad’s hardware store, but where is the future? Auto mechanic? I had rebuilt entire engines and had gained some success as the mechanic for a drag racing team. But where is the future?

This was the time of Viet Nam. Draft notices, wholesale absence of masses of young men, body bags, ghastly television images. My best friend in college, Ringo Bailey, had volunteered the day after graduation. He was from a military family. I remember Ringo telling me that his dad was a hero from World War II. So he made the old man proud by enlisting to fight for his country. As I drifted from job to job, Ringo wrote me from Camp This and Camp That. One day, he told me he was headed overseas. For weeks I heard nothing of Ringo Bailey.

Then I did. A letter from his father “It is with sadness that I must inform you that our son has died.” His father wrote. “He stepped on a land mine on his second day on patrol. You are invited to his funeral service.” The End.

I had recently received a draft card, and the number was not all that high. My mother and I sat down at the round lace covered dining room table.

“You are NOT going into the military”

“But” I said “I could enlist in the Navy. That’s safe, and I could use my electronics.”

My mother handed me a small piece of paper “Go to Mexico. When you get to Toluca, call this man. He can get you into medical schoo.l”

She had found a loophole. Medical students, and only medical students, were exempt form the draft. I had studied Spanish in high school.

The shadow of Ringo Bailey hung darkly over my every day in Connecticut. I got a passport, packed a bag, and flew to Mexico. Toluca was a quaint, quiet little town. Its medical school had just opened. Best as I could tell, there was one other American student there, so we were soon sharing a beer.

“This place sucks,” he said.

“It does.”

“We should go to Guadalajara.

”

“What’s there?”

“Americans” he said, “Hundreds of Americans, even American girls!”

So we quit Toluca and took a bus the 800 miles to Guadalajara. If you have never ridden on a Mexican public bus, your life is incomplete. It is an adventure, sort of like skiing an interminable downhill, with twists and danger around every bend.

The Medical School of Guadalajara was every bit as advertised. Full of Americans who knew no Spanish, and Mexican staff who refused to speak English. I remember my first week. There were six classes every day, in a large, complex and not air-conditioned building. Class one at 8. In you go, packed into one of a hundred seats set in a curve facing the podium and El Professor.

Before he speaks, a lackey has to take attendance. Now most Americans have two names. Not Mexicans. They have a first name, a second name from the father, a third middle name from the mother, then the father’s last name, then the mothers last name. So if every Mexican in the school was names Gonzalez (and lots of them were), they were distinguished by one or more of their other names. Maybe 70 students in the class. Imagine how long it took to take attendance.

After one full week of classes at Guadalajara, I had heard, at most, two hours of lectures (in Spanish), and thirty hours of Mexican names, over and yet over again. I had resigned myself to learning medicine from imported American texts. Then word spread in the expat Guadalajara community: The State of Connecticut was opening a new medical school. This was hopeful news to me. For one, I was a Connecticut resident. For another, I hoped the new school would be more liberal with their requirements than some old, established school. Full of hope, I applied… the rest is history…”

