E-commerce is a rapidly growing industry benefiting from the increasing popularity of online shopping. E-commerce platforms like Shopify allow users to electronically buy or sell products, which is convenient for shoppers and sellers alike. Shopify surpassed Amazon in total annual revenue last year. It gives users control over their data and audience, while Amazon owns the data of its users. It makes Shopify a more appealing option for those looking to start or grow their e-commerce business.

Peoples Equity Group is an investment portfolio and aggregator specializing in direct-to-consumer and Shopify e-commerce businesses. By partnering with significant technology or fintech private equity companies, Peoples Equity Group can buy up dozens of e-commerce companies and leverage the collective data to scale all the brands far beyond the possibilities each brand represents independently. This circumstance allows Peoples Equity Group to compete globally while still acquiring businesses with great potential at a fraction of the cost of buying a fully-fledged company. Furthermore, this business model allows the acquired brand owner to stay on board and use their expertise to help grow the brand before selling it off to a private equity buyer for a much multiple, often as part of a roll-up of $20 million and more. In this way, the founders get a second chance at success by having their great ideas scaled up to a global level.





Investing with Peoples Equity Group comes with several benefits, including the chance for everyday investors to participate. Whether you’re looking to diversify or fed up with declining returns, you can get exposure to an enticing business venture through Peoples Equity Group. The group pays for due diligence costs, ensuring that they only present the best deals to investors. You can rest assured knowing that your money is in good hands. And because the group manages portfolios for investors, you can earn annual passive income and enjoy long-term growth potential, which allows them to command a higher price when it’s time to sell through acquisition to a private equity company instead of private investors. They have just recently announced two new $100 million holding companies.

Peoples Equity Group has partnered with the Money Show – one of America’s largest accredited investor conferences for over 40 years to be their technology and alternative investing headliner and thought leader. Ultimately, their goal is to help regular investors achieve a better return than what the market is currently offering.

Peoples Equity Group is a leading provider of Shopify solutions and has been successful in their ventures for years. They offer some of the best Shopify services on the market, and their team is always coming up with new and innovative ways to help businesses grow. If you’re looking for a partner that can help you take your business to the next level, Peoples Equity Group is a perfect choice.

Be sure to reach out at https://peoplesequitygroup.com/ if you are interested in a potential business partnership or investment.

