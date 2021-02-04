Waste Management Phoenix Open 2021 Golf Is finally Back!!! The Waste Management Phoenix Open 2021 begins with Round 1 at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona on Thursday, February 4 (2/4/2021) with a field full of strong golfers including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and more.

TV coverage of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open will take place on The Golf Channel on February 4-7. Additional coverage will be available on NBC on February 6 and 7. Live streams are available on fuboTV, Sling, ESPN Plus and Hulu + Live TV. Full TV and Streaming schedule below.

Webb Simpson, the winner of last year’s Phoenix Open, is another highlight of the field. He tees off Thursday in a group with Gary Woodland and Hideki Matsuyama. The No. 9 golfer in the world has 16-1 odds to win again this year, but the current favorite is No. 2, Jon Rahm, with 7-1 odds, according to CBS Sports.

This tournament will allow fans in a limited capacity, a stark departure from last week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Simpson said he predicts it will be a letdown compared to the usual noisy affair.

“I just think the overall energy on 15, 16, 17 with the lack of fans there is going to be different and kind of a letdown,” he told Sportsnaut. “So that will definitely be missed this year, maybe more than any other golf course we play.”

One unintended benefit of the COVID-19 pandemic on the golf world is that almost every tournament since golf returned last June has been more loaded than its previous iteration. This week’s Phoenix Open is no different with five of the top 10 players in the world playing (even with a handful of the top 10 going overseas to the Saudi International where appearance fees flow like milk and honey!). NFL Super Bowl LV: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Unfortunately, this terrific field at TPC Scottsdale will not be greeted by the normal masses that fill up the grounds every February, but it’s still a benefit to those of us watching at home with absolutely loaded featured groups and coverage from Thursday morning up to kickoff of Super Bowl LV on Sunday evening.

Here’s a look at some of those groups.

Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler

Daniel Berger, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

Harris English, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas

Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Hideki Matsuyama

That is five former winners and 11 total major championships in just four groups. I’m pumped about how great this field is and what should be a good battle between some combination of top 10 players for this championship before the even bigger one on Sunday.

Here’s how you can follow along all week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 — Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9:15 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 9:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 — Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

This week’s Waste Management Open feels like a breath of fresh air following last week’s Patrick Reed Rules Invitational — alternative name: the Farmers Insurance Open — and fans will be in attendance to watch a really strong field take on TPC Scottsdale. While the famous 16th hole will not have its usual theatrics, the aura of the place this week should be better than what we’ve seen over the last six months.

Event information

What: Phoenix Open

When: Feb. 4-7

Where: TPC Scottsdale — Scottsdale, Arizona

Three things to know

1. Elite winners: The list of winners at this tournament is low-key elite. In the past decade, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson have all won here. With a top-heavy group playing this year (see field below), I imagine we get another monster name added to this list.

2. About those fans: The Phoenix Open is expecting somewhere around 5,000 fans a day, which will likely feel like an Olympics opening ceremony compared to what we’ve seen over the last several months. The biggest place this will be felt is at the crazed (and overhyped!) par-3 16th. On a normal day, the tournament sees about three times this total surrounding that hole alone. So it will be fairly eerie, but it also means a simple hole that plays tricky because of the normal noise should return to being a simple hole.

3. J.T. is back: Following the fallout from the homophobic slur he used at the Tournament of Champions to start 2021, we haven’t seen Justin Thomas in the United States. He played the Abu Dhabi Championship a few weeks ago (where he missed the cut), but the narrative around him this week will be interesting and, I suspect, probably subtle given the time that’s elapsed and everything we’ve had to holler about (like the Patrick Reed situation) in the interim.

Grading the field

Even with top players like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau headed to the Middle East for the Saudi International, this field is still pretty incredible. It includes five of the top 10 players in the world — Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Webb Simpson — and an even higher OWGR ranking than last week’s Farmers Insurance Open. For the sake of context, this field is stronger than the last WGC event of 2019 and either of the last two Tour Championships. Grade: A- . Waste Management Phoenix Open 2021: Tee times, live stream, TV channel, how to watch PGA Tour

