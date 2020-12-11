INSCMagazine: Get Social!





















Think weddings and you can instantly picture larger-than-life settings that exude grandeur and charm, royal drapes, diverse colours, unique flower decorations accompanied by a plethora of emotions – broad smiles, happy tears, and most importantly, one-of-its-kind love that makes one out of two.

As hard a work it is to set up weddings, equally demanding a task it is to capture them. Yet, no wedding photographer out there would disagree that it’s a rewarding job, unlike any other. Take a sneak peek into what makes wedding photography such an excellent career choice.1. Indulging in an art unlike any other

Photography, especially that of weddings, is nothing short of a work-of-art. A wedding photographer shoots more than just people posing against backgrounds. They need to be skilled in candid shots, speed shots, night shots of venues, architecture, and people be it rain, snow, or the sun. That’s a lot of skills to keep under the belt! 2. Being a part of someone’s most special moments

No joy transcends that of taking part in someone’s most memorable moments, and undoubtedly, wedding photographers do just that! They get to capture the joy, laughter, happy tears, anticipation, and most importantly, love that unites two souls in holy matrimony. 3. Working in an environment that changes sooner than the weather

Wedding photographers often need to work over 12 hours a day, and their work field is ultra-dynamic – weddings change depending on the weather, people not getting along, and emotions of the bride. How is it a benefit you ask? Practising on such a work field instils various vital skills such as decision-making, cooperation, patience, and ability to work under pressure.4. Moving hearts through incredible stories

Wedding photographers are no less than skilled film-makers who pull on their viewers’ heartstrings via moving stories. Through still images of characters and locations, wedding photographers incorporate various themes and emotions in an album to create the extra-ordinary. 5. Building relationships with diverse kinds of people

Another significant aspect of wedding photography is the chance to meet some really amazing people –an opportunity of a lifetime! Besides coming across incredible clients, these professionals also develop strong bonds with wedding planners, decorators, florists, and other vendors. They usually have solid connections, so to speak.6. Being one’s own boss

Wedding photographers are usually self-employed individuals. On one hand where this means working super-hard to create a strong client-base; on the other hand, one gets to be their own boss, running on self-decided timelines and setting their own price bar. What could be better than not having someone else run your life!7. Freedom for creativity

Most wedding photographers have their sense of personal style, and thankfully, they can freely practice this in their profession. There is plenty of room for inspiration and creativity as clients generally trust their photographers and allow them to take the lead. However, it is vital to know how to balance client demands with one’s own ideas. 8. Creating something whose value endures

Wedding photographs are perhaps some of the most important purchases a couple ever makes. These valuable pieces will stand the test of time as generations will be awed by the incredible story the wedding photographer spun on their parents or grandparents’ wedding! 9. Travelling to breath-taking locations

Few things come close to the beauty and sheer joy of travel. Hectic as it may be, a wedding photographer’s work-life, introduces them to truly mind-blowing destinations, culture, and architecture.10. Attending once-in-a-lifetime event, every time!

This reason alone needs to be mentioned twice! There is no other event more exciting than a wedding, and a wedding photographer gets to attend all kinds of it – destination, traditional, indoor garden-themed, fairy-tale, contemporary, and more!

In shaping a master wedding photographer, it is hard to deny the advantages of wedding photographer course, primarily when pursued from reputed institutions such as the Pearl Academy. Via a 360-degree learning model, students are trained by industry experts in becoming successful wedding photographers.

