Press Release: French Riviera Film Festival Partners With It’s A Short To Take 2020 Festival Online

Los Angeles, September 1, 2020 – French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) and It’s A Short, the leading online streaming platform that celebrates and promotes short films worldwide, have partnered to present the second annual installment of the festival online.

“We’re delighted to partner with It’s A Short as we take our festival online this year, due to the pandemic,” comments FRFF co-founder Nicole Goesseringer Muj. “Film lovers from around the world will now be able to enjoy the wonderful array of film submissions virtually via It’s A Short and its expansive network of online partners.”

“We’re honored to be selected by such a prestigious film festival, the French Riviera Film Festival, to do this work which reflects our sweet spot – exemplary engaging service to both filmmaker and festival,” comments Christine Boulware, founder/ceo, It’s A Short. “We’ve worked hard over the past 10 years to build an innovative scalable platform that’s a turnkey operation for clients. The pandemic gives us the opportunity for more people to utilize it to improve their ROI and create a great experience for artists and fans.”

Due to the uncertainty surrounding public events due to the global health crisis, FRFF, which usually is held in Cannes during the time period of the famous film festival, this year will be held online on http://www.itsashort.com on September 18 and 19, with screenings beginning each day at 1 pm PST.

Over two days, FRFF will celebrate short film and short-form content from around the globe and feature the works of filmmakers from more than 20 countries. The two day festival pass are available now for $20 US on https://itsashort.com/frenchrivierafilmfestival. Individual day passes for $10 US will be available soon. https://frenchrivierafilmfestival.com/frff-2020-program/

“As COVID-19 has truly changed the film festival circuit, we hope to forge a long term partnership with It’s A Short,” adds Gotham Chandna, co-founder FRFF. “While we’re optimistic that our festival will be held live again in May 2021 during the time period of Festival de Cannes, we’re now planning to also hold the online festival moving forward, thus inviting film fans from around the world to participate.”

The full schedule is available on It’s A Short at: https://frenchrivierafilmfestival.com/frff-2020-program/

Some of the stand out shorts for 2020 include Refugee, an Oscar qualifying short starring Quantico’s Yasmine Al Massri; The Tears Thing by French director Clémence Poésy, who is also a top actress, most known for her work in series Gossip Girl, War and Peace and the film In Bruges; documentary The Power of Beauty by Italian director Alessandro Soetje; and She’s In My Head, the music video directorial debut by Lukas Haas (The Revenant).

FRFF’s full finalist list of short films in the categories of Drama, Comedy, Documentary, Sci-Fi/Horror, Animation, Experimental, Music Video and Fashion is available at: http://frenchrivierafilmfestival.com/finalists-2020/

Link to official trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-9VNE2B9YM

As part of the program, FRFF will also feature a free of charge, virtual Women Filmmakers Panel to start off the festival at 11 am PST on September 18, before the first day’s screenings on itsashort.com. The panel will be moderated by Women Documentary Filmmakers founder Sue Vicory, and will feature panelists, award-winning filmmakers Francesca Andre and Eeva Mägi, and writer/entrepreneur/filmmaker Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest. (additional panelists to be announced shortly).

The festival will culminate with a special, free of charge virtual gala awards ceremony, to be held at 5 PM PST on September 19, live from the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel and to feature live and pre-recorded segments. EverTalk TV’s Jezlan Moyet will host the event, along with presenters Tony and Shalini Potts and Emmy-winning actor Vincent DePaul. Special musical performances by DJ Gotta, Marina V. and Grammy winner Paulina Aguirre, and some surprises are planned.

RMINÉ Bespoke has provided special couture fabric face masks for participants to wear during the event’s live, social distancing conscious segments. Event partners include Beverly Hills Hotel, Bel-Air Fine Art, Chateau de Berne, filmfestivals.com, Indie Entertainment Magazine, The Good Gin, and Weed Cellars. VIP gift bag sponsors include CelebLuxury, Davines, DiFiore New York, Miraj Eyewear, Minnieology, My Little Mascara Club, Nestl Bedding, Pink Mahoghany, Ready Set Jet, RMINÉ, Shhh!… It’s a Secret! and Sleepphones.

French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) first launched in 2019 during the time period of the Cannes Film Festival. FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, Web and all digital platforms. Each year, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the world to participate in the two-day, by invitation only event that includes screenings, panels, VIP receptions and a gala closing awards ceremony. Attendees and participants include filmmakers, industry executives, celebrities, media and influencers. FRFF is co-produced by Gotham Chandna, president, Cloud 21 PR International and Nicole Goesseringer Muj, president, Kultura PR International.

It’s a Short is committed to supporting independent media by facilitating a direct and rewarding connection between the creator and audience to watch award winning short film, video and web series. Fans watch short film at their leisure. Festival partners offer a wide range of experiences to watch film, watch panels, meet artists and present programs on the platform. It’s a Short is the ‘go to’ site for award winning short film, video and web series. For film, organized by channels, you can find comedy, drama, documentaries, horror and adventure all while learning about new emerging artists. For Festivals, check out the festivals page and meet many of our amazing festival partners.

