Django is a python-based model-view-template web framework. A US-based 501(c)(3) non-profit, DSF, maintains the framework.

Adrian Holovaty and Simon Willson created it in the fall of 2003. They built Python apps. In July 2005, it was released under BSD. The DSF took over Django development in June 2008.





Here are the top Advanced Django interview questions and answers. These crucial questions are categorized for quick browsing before the interview or as a detailed guide on advanced Django topics.

Top Django interview questions & answers

Q1) Tell me about “models”?

Ans) Models are the only source of knowledge about your data that you can rely on. It includes all of the data’s essential fields and behaviors. Often, a single database table is used to represent each model.

Data is structured and manipulated in Django using models as a layer of abstraction. Classes in the Django.db.models package are subclasses of those in the Django.models package. Data fields are represented by the model class and the attributes in the model.

Q2) What do views mean?

Ans) Django views help encapsulate data in a single place. User requests and responses are processed by these modules, which are then returned to the user. The response from a view in Django is either a HttpResponse or an error, such as Http404 in the above example. The objects in a HttpResponse contain the material displayed to the user. In addition to reading entries from the database, delegating to templates, and creating PDF files, you can also use views to execute other functions.

Q3) What is Django ORM?

Ans) ORM (an acronym for Object Relational Mapper) allows us to avoid writing raw SQL queries, so we can get, save, delete and execute other actions on the database without ever writing a single SQL query. A layer of abstraction separates models and the database.

Q4) What exactly are “templates”?

Ans) User information is rendered user-friendly using the Django template layer. It is possible to generate HTML using templates. Static and dynamic content are both represented in HTML.

You can use any number of templates to meet the needs of your project. Nothing wrong with having none at all.

The Django template language is Django’s proprietary template system (DTL). Using Django’s standard admin, you can also load and render templates, irrespective of the backend used.

Q5) How are templates implemented in Django?

Ans) Using Django’s templates, you may generate websites dynamically. Django’s templating engine handles it when a template is parsed, processed, and converted into an HttpResponse. Django Templating Language (DTL) is used by default for these templates, allowing us to dynamically produce the content in the templates based on the data passed in by the view.

Q6) Project vs. App: What’s the difference?

Ans) An app is a web application designed to do a specific task. Instead, a project is a collection of web apps from a single domain. A single app can be part of numerous projects, and the same can be part of multiple projects.

Q7) Django Administration Interface – what do you know about it?

Ans) All registered apps and models can be viewed and edited through Django’s in-built admin interface, which is entirely customizable. For the admin interface to work correctly, we must register the model in admin.py.

Q8) Explain Django’s request/response cycle?

Ans) First, Django receives a request in the Request/Response Cycle. The server then searches urlpatterns for a matching URL. No matching URL returns a 404 status code. If a URL matches, the view file’s code to generate and send a response is executed.

Q9) What is the Django Sessions Framework?

Ans) Sessions store user data in Django’s database. HTTP is stateless, so it doesn’t keep information between requests. Django uses a cookie to identify each browser and its site session.

Q10) What’s a Django cookie?

Ans) A cookie is kept in the client browser. It stores data permanently in a file (or for a specified time). The cookie expires and is removed automatically. Django has built-in cookie-setting-and-retrieval mechanisms.

Q11) What’s Django’s middleware?

Ans) Django’s Request/Response pipeline includes middleware. Each middleware performs specific request and response functions like caching and gzipping.

Q12) Why include the function in the urls.py file?

Ans) Each Django app may react to specific URLs. Each app has its urls.py file, and the project’s urls.py file includes each app’s file using the include function.

Q13) Why has Django named a loosely coupled framework?

Ans) Django’s MVT design is a loosely linked variation of MVC. Django’s models and views handle server-side work like fetching database records. At the same time, the templates are primarily HTML and CSS that need model data from views to render. Django is a loosely linked framework with independent components.

Q14) How does Django’s code reusability differ from other frameworks?

Ans) The Django framework reuses code more than others. The Django Project includes login and signup apps. You won’t need to develop a new signup application if you copy and edit these applications’ settings.py files. Django is a quick development framework because of its high code reusability.

Final note

Don’t expect the same interview questions that are discussed here. Interviews vary. The interviewer’s questions can vary. These are the most basic and typical questions, and we gathered them for a junior Django developer.

These questions are probably asked in interviews to test candidates’ framework knowledge. Include the project in your portfolio. Describe what you’ve accomplished with this framework. What you’ve built or solved. It shows how well you know the framework.

The interviewer doesn’t want a Q & A. They will try to be your friend and understand you. If the interviewer asks about your current project, respond calmly and manage the interview. Instead of just saying yes or no, elaborate.

Don’t fake interviews. Treat the interviewer as a possible teammate or mentor. When you discuss project details, the interviewer sees what you know. You limit the number of questions so that the interviewer won’t ask all 50.

If you’re puzzled about a question, don’t give an inadequate response; mention the project. Now answer those questions.

