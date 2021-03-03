Exploring new lands and enjoying nature is the prime feature of tourism. It is beneficial as per environmental, socio-culture and economic aspects. As per tourism benefits, it offers a direct job to hotel housekeeping and tour guides. In other industries, it generates indirect employment such as retail, food production and agriculture. No doubt tourism and voyaging are a hobby but setting new trends and guidelines for the followers is the quality of an excellent explorer such as Rafael Piquete. He is a successful businessman who loves to explore and travel. Travelers love to satisfy their obsession by getting information about different destinations around the globe.

Due to the breakout in the world, the tourism industry was facing a decline. All the explorers and travelers have to sit at home without doing outside. But those who love traveling and visiting new sites are feeling restless because they want to satisfy their traveling obsession. Similar is the case with Rafael Piquete. He loves to explore but due to the lockdown and close of the airlines and other limitations of the quarantine, he cannot travel to a new destination. Therefore, he thinks of entering into the digital world.

Yes, he started his YouTube Channel and worked as a content creator in the niches of food and travel. Travel and Food both these niches are his love and passions. He was working on his business, but he decided to transform his life completely from being an entrepreneur to be a full-time Youtuber and Content Creator specializing in both these niches.

It gives a true definition of food, traveling, and fun. It is a brilliant YouTube channel that is intended to get the consideration of the persons who are occupied with doing undertakings to be specialists. You will discover tips, arrangements, stories, and many more. All the content will help you to be an explorer by having a solid determination. It will give you complete information about astonishing aesthetic procedures that should be possible to enjoy traveling. These videos are informative too since it is designed for serving the art and the modern news too. These enlightening programs on the channels are the genuine hotspot for arranging the ideal traveling and food niches.

It sounds a bit unreal, but he indeed uses his talent and skills as the host of videos and creator of food and travel content. In this way, he has driven 470K+ followers on Instagram and 80k subscribers on YouTube. It is the power of social media and it makes a talented person a star.

It is not simple to make your recognition in the digital world but as per Rafael Piquete, if you make your passion your profession, then there is no hurdle in success. The majority of the people love to join you if you work with passion and determination. Tourism is a broad industry that faces a huge loss in the previous years. But working with extra brilliance, you can make a profit in it.

