The fact that Rehab Sharif has more than a decade of experience as a Certified Entrepreneur is in addition to the fact that she is a Certified Trainer, Training and Development Consultant, Marketing Consultant, Technology Businessman, and a Business Coach.

Founder and program director of Future Masters

She is the founder and program director of Future Masters, a premier organisation that provides cutting-edge communication and leadership programs to children and teenagers worldwide. On her website, she provides a wealth of information on topics such as confidence building, topic selection, speech writing, delivery, and debate preparation.





Future Masters is a fantastic chance for any parent who wants to witness their children grow huge confidence due to strengthening their verbal and social intelligence abilities. Throughout his career, Rehab has worked directly with clients from various industries to help them develop their communication and leadership skills.

She has made a significant difference in the lives of many individuals due to her superb communication and leadership programs for a varied variety of audiences and age groups that she has developed. Because of her ability to swiftly add up something significant in her own life, she made a substantial difference in the lives of many people.

Her programs provide her with some of the best possibilities to give back to the audience by sharing the very best in a variety of disciplines, as well as the very best in communication and leadership abilities. She is grateful for these opportunities.

An International Keynote Speaker

As an International Keynote Speaker, Rehab has spoken at several international conferences and events. In addition, many organisations have recognized her achievements in training, education, information dissemination, and entertainment, and she has received numerous awards for her efforts. During her time, she has been associated with various businesses as a mentor and early-stage investor.

The Bahrain University graduate possesses a Bachelor’s degree in computer technology and a Master’s degree in business administration from Bahrain University (MBA).

Rehab Sharif is a well-known name

Aside from that, she is a well-known name in several different disciplines, including human development, information technology consulting, and marketing management, to name a few. Rehab Sharif has more than 15 years of experience as a certified worldwide trainer, development, and training consultant has given her a unique perspective on the industry.

Aside from being a marketing consultant, she also works as a business coach and as a technology entrepreneur, among other things. Rehab is still involved as the founder and director of a well-known nonprofit organisation. Even though she is well-known for many other activities, including leadership training for children, teenagers, and adults, her work with the organisation is most known for.

Recognized by numerous different organisations for her diverse range of accomplishments in various professions, Rehab brings more than a decade of experience as a global speaker to the table. He has presented at several international conferences and events and has been recognized for his contributions by several different organisations.

Follow Rehab Sharif on Instagram

