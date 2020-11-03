INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Rolex Paris Masters 2020 Live Stream On Reddit Free, Watch Online Tennis ATP Tournament When Daniil Medvedev arrived at the 2019 Rolex Paris Masters, he had made the final at six straight tournaments he played. The Russian was the talk of the tennis world. As the third seed prepares for the final ATP Masters 1000 of the season this year, he has no intention of looking back.

“I don’t really like to live in the past. Either it was good or bad, I want to move on. I want to think more about the future,” Medvedev said. “What I’m doing in the present, when I’m in practice or a match, I just want to do the best I can. So in the future, it will also help. Even if you lose some matches, if you work hard then in the future it’s going to come back.”

Medvedev won four titles from nine finals last year. He is still trying to reach his first championship match of 2020.

How to Watch

Match details

Fixture: Karen Khachanov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: 2 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 64 (First round)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Match timing: Approx. 8 pm local time, 12.30 am IST

Karen Khachanov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Karen Khachanov faces off against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters on Monday.

Khachanov comes into the tournament on the back of a very eventful one month on tour. The Russian played some solid tennis at his home tournament in St. Petersburg before bowing out in the quarterfinal against Milos Raonic and followed that up with a heated encounter in Antwerp.

The 24-year-old suffered a dramatic defeat at the hands of Dan Evans in the Antwerp second round, where the umpire made a series of erroneous line calls. To make things worse, Khachanov then lost in the first round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna (to Grigor Dimitrov).

Although his confidence is low, Khachanov has won the Paris Masters in the past; that could be a big source of motivation to finish his season on a high note.

Davidovich Fokina comes into the match on the back of a semifinal and a quarterfinal run respectively in the double-header of ATP events in Cologne last month. Moreover, he rounded out his qualifying matches in Paris without too many complications.

Karen Khachanov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

The first round encounter between Karen Khachanov and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is the first on tour between the pair, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Karen Khachanov comes into the match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as the undoubted favorite. But his motivation and confidence seem to have taken a considerable hit after his controversial loss in Antwerp, where he contested a wrong line call to the extent of shouting and kicking the chair umpire’s seat.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on the other hand seems to be in a rich vein of form, and would likely be able to take advantage of Khachanov’s recent distractions. The young Spaniard likes playing on quick hard courts where his clean groundstrokes, solid movement, and deft drop shots make him a formidable force for any opponent.

Having won this tournament in 2018, Khachanov certainly has the tools to do well on indoor hardcourt. The Russian will look to take control of the rallies early with his massive forehand, but that’s a task easier said than done given the form of his opponent.

Prediction: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

