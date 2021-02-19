last fight, he beat Maxi Hughes on 9th November 2019 by unanimous decision in their 10 round contest at York Hall, London, United Kingdom.

Previous to that, he had been beaten by Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on 20th May 2017 by technical knockout in the 3rd round in their IBF World Junior Lightweight championship fight at Copper Box Arena, London.

Going into that contest, he had beat Andrey Klimov on 8th October 2016 by unanimous decision in their IBF World Junior Lightweight championship fight at Harrow Leisure Centre, Harrow.

Before that, he had won against Troy James on 30th April 2016 by technical knockout in the 8th round in their BBBOC British Super Featherweight championship fight at Copper Box Arena, London.

He had beat Isaias Santos Sampaio on 11th July 2015 by knockout in the 6th round at Velodrome, Manchester.

Activity check

Walsh’s last 5 fights have come over a period of 5 years, 7 months and 8 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 1 year, 1 month and 14 days. In those fights, he fought a total of 39 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 7.8 rounds on average.

Hyland Jnr’s last 2 fights have come over a period of 2 years, 8 months and 3 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 1 year, 4 months and 4 days. In those fights, he fought a total of 7 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 3.5 rounds on average.

What time does Walsh vs Hyland Jnr start?

The fighters are expected to ringwalk at around 9:00 PM GMT at Bolton Whites Hotel (formerly De Vere Whites), Lancashire, United Kingdom, which is 5:00 PM EST or 2:00 PM PST on the West Coast of America.

Who is showing Walsh vs Hyland Jnr?

Walsh vs Hyland Jnr will be broadcast on IFL TV in the UK, while the fight will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN+.

How do you stream Walsh vs Hyland Jnr?

Walsh vs Hyland Jnr is available to stream for free via IFL’s channel on YouTube. You can watch YouTube via your smartphone, smart TV or games console.

The whole event costs free.

In the US you can stream Walsh vs Hyland Jnr via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others.

1 month of ESPN+ is $5.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $12.99 and 1 year costs $59.99.

What were the odds on Walsh vs Hyland Jnr?

Paul Hyland Jnr is currently (+100) to win the clash outright, while you can get (+100) on Liam Walsh if you fancy the incredible upset.

