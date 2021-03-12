When it comes to women’s health, we already heard a lot about it. Magical coffees, maca root extract, flaxseed diet, and what not? Let me introduce the new wellness trends in the digital nutrition world: seed cycling. Recently, this new hashtag saying ‘seed cycling’ has gained immense popularity. But just because your favourite influencer is advocating it, should we all begin with seed cycling?

Theoretically speaking, seed cycling is basically the incorporation of different seeds into your diet during certain phases of your menstrual cycle. ! Just think yourself; balancing your hormones by altering complex processes of the human body is really as simple as adding seeds to your diet?

Want to further know about seed cycling? Let me explain it!

But before we dig deep into seed cycling, let me share a similar experience. My friend was suffering from PCOS and she followed every available diet under the sun including seed cycling. Then she went to a renowned nutritionist in Islamabad and continued her treatment.

Later I saw her advocating seed cycling and referring it to people for every single hormonal issue. But why am I telling this to you? Well, I just want you to understand that people put medication and other things aside and credit a part of their story (seed cycling in this case) towards their overall success. Let’s just begin with it;

What is seed cycling?

Seed cycling is a naturopathic practice of eating seed at the particular stages of your menstrual cycle that ultimately helps to regulate your menstrual cycle.

Hormones in the female body are known to control nearly all aspects of a female’s life, from controlling their mood to sleep, skin, weight, and so on. I don’t need to explain further how important hormone regulation is for a female. But unfortunately, things don’t go as we plan them.

Hormonal imbalances can be treated using a number of medicines and therapies; apart from these, seed cycling is an old method that is known to help you in syncing your hormones.

How can we start seed cycling?

There are many various forms of seed cycling that practice. But more or less, we can split seed cycling into two phases;

1- In the first half of the menstrual cycle (usually 1-14 days), flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds are consumed on a regular basis. As the first phase of the menstrual cycle is dominated by estrogen, both flax and pumpkin seeds are consumed to increase estrogen levels in the body.

2- In the second half of the menstrual cycle (15-28 days), sunflower and sesame seeds are consumed in a previous similar pattern. Both of these seeds are known to increase the progesterone levels in the body to support the second phase of the menstrual cycle.

Let’s answer your queries on seed cycling!

Now when you understand the basics of seed cycling, you must be having several questions regarding it. Based on my understanding, let’s discuss some of the most commonly asked questions about seed cycling. Let’s begin!

1- How long will it take to see the results?

Well, there is no defined duration and honestly speaking, it varies from person to person. The hormonal imbalance and your purpose behind seed cycling can decide the effective duration of seed cycling. On average, it can take up to 4 months to show the results.

2- Can I start seed cycling somewhere in between my cycle?

Yes! Of course, you can. If you have an estimate of whether you are in the first or second phase of your menstrual cycle you can start with the particular seeds.

3- What are the side effects of seed cycling?

The good thing about seed cycling is that there are no reported side effects of seed cycling (at least for now). Seed cycling doesn’t involve any harmful substances or products. All ingredients used in seed cycling are densely packed with nutritious components and have no side effects.

4- In which form, I need to consume seeds?

It is recommended to grind the seeds before consuming them. But again, it depends on you. The way you like it you can have it.

5- Seed cycling is a scientifically proven approach?

No, it’s not. As far as my knowledge goes, seed cycling usually revolves around “believed” and thought”. There are no proven benefits of seed cycling; however, the seeds used in the process do contain some compounds that can mimic human hormones.

However, before deciding on seed cycling, you can go to a healthcare facility such as a capital diagnostic center to seek out your doctor’s opinion on seed cycling.

Final Verdict!

Seed cycling is the bro-science in female health. There are no science-backed benefits of seed cycling; however, women are practicing seed cycling for centuries. But don’t lose hope; nothing can balance your hormones better than a healthy diet and an active lifestyle.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

