Serbian Stunner Ljubica Rajkovic Crowned “Miss Europe 2020” In Vienna

VIENNA, AUSTRIA – The most prestigious beauty pageant on the European continent that was held in Vienna, Austria. In the crowded hall of the glamorous Studio 44 in front of numerous audiences, the “Most Beautiful” title was presented to Serbian representative Ljubica Rajkovic.

This crown, which is the highlight of her career, complemented her collection of titles that she has carried to many beauty pageants around the world so far. So far in her career, this dark-haired Serbian beauty has won titles for Miss Balkans, Miss Earth Serbia, Top Model Europe, and won a silver medal in the Miss World 2019 that was held in The Philippines.

In addition to her career, Ms. Rajkovic is one of the best students of her generation and is currently completing her studies of Serbian language and literature at the Faculty of Philosophy in her hometown of Novi Sad.

Her love for languages has been around since she was a kid, and she is fluent in four foreign languages. Breathless with her beauty, her perfect figure is due to the fitness and dance that she adores and is an active Zumba instructor.

Many compare her to Victoria Secret’s Angel alum, Adriana Lima because of her perfect facial features as well as her perfectly executed body. Her bright smile was credited with the Simic Dent Center for Aesthetic Dentistry, and she became the protective face of the Clinic for Aesthetic, Antiaging and Regenerative Medicine – Dr Sauvage.

Rajkovic presented herself in a beautiful Sherri Hill gown when crowned Miss Europe. Aware that she has a huge job ahead of her, she has already started training for a professional makeup artist at Elite Makeup School, owned by Natasa Brasanac, who is also the official makeup artist for Miss Europe.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, she had to postpone numerous campaigns, which she would continue after the situation had calmed down. She has also been invited to New York Fashion Week, where she will wear creations by global brand, Sherri Hill, and plans to perfect herself in two more foreign languages, and has begun writing a book.

In the coming period, many commitments are on the horizon for a woman many see as modelling’s next big “it” superstar, such as visits to various embassies, guest appearances across Europe, where he plans to appear on television in Ljubljana, Vienna, Moscow, Paris, London, Milan and Budapest.

Could the U.S. be in her sights in the near future?

In what is a special joy for her to be on her native country’s state television of Serbia to share her happiness and the success she has brought to her country, Ljubica Rajkovic is a name and face that many around the world will sound be seeing and knowing more of soon.

