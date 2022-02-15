Knowing the different terms used in a car insurance plan is absolutely critical before you go ahead with a purchase. This will not only help you make more informed decisions, but can also help you modify the insurance plan according to your needs and requirements. In this article, we’re going to be looking at IDV in car insurance, whether you should increase it, and if you do, the consequences of doing the same. Wondering what vehicle IDV means? Here’s a brief explanation of the same.

What is IDV in car insurance?

IDV in car insurance is an acronym for Insured Declared Value and is one of the main factors that go into the calculation of premiums for an insurance plan. The higher the IDV for a vehicle is, the higher the premiums are likely to be.





As a general rule of thumb, the premium for a car is likely to be around 2% to 3% of the Insured Declared Value. Also, the IDV of the vehicle determines the maximum amount of claim that you receive in the event of theft or your vehicle being declared as a total loss.

The Insured Declared Value for a car is calculated after reducing depreciation (which depends on the age of the vehicle) from the selling price of the vehicle according to the manufacturer. However, for cars that are older than 5 years, the insurer usually provides a range of IDVs, which you can select at the time of purchase or renewal of your car insurance.

Should you increase your car’s IDV?

As you’ve seen above, the premium for a car insurance policy is dependent on the vehicle’s IDV. This is precisely why many car owners willingly select a lower Insured Declared Value. This way, they can reduce the premium that has to be paid to the insurer. However, this is not advisable at all because when it comes to insurance claims, the amount of compensation that they receive will also be lower.

On the contrary, some car owners prefer to select the highest available IDV for their vehicles when purchasing or renewing their car insurance plans. Although it hikes up the premium that has to be paid, the amount of compensation that the owners receive will also be much higher as well. If you don’t mind paying high premiums for your car insurance plan, then you can very well choose to increase your car’s IDV to the maximum possible amount.

Conclusion

Alternatively, if you prefer keeping the premium manageable, while still enjoying a fair compensation for your vehicle, then it is advisable to select an IDV that accurately represents your car’s current market value.

Now that you know what vehicle IDV means, the choice is entirely up to you to select the right Insured Declared Value at the time of purchase of a car insurance plan. Make sure to think things through thoroughly before going ahead with the IDV selection.

Want to check out the different insurance plans applicable for your car? Head on over to the Finserv MARKETS website right away. You can browse through the selection of curated plans and choose the one that fits your needs perfectly.

