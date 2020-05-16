We all love YouTube for its quick, funny clips, silly challenges, and viral videos. But there’s a lot more to YouTube than cats riding on Roombas and wannabe daredevils jumping off cliffs.



YouTube is also full of videos that can actually teach you a thing or two. Whether you have a passion for beauty, food, or technology, YouTube has no shortage of useful tutorials that can teach you new skills.



Here are eleven things you can learn to do at home by watching YouTube tutorials.



1. How to Apply Makeup



According to Statista, there were over169 BILLION beauty-related videos on YouTube in 2018. And, as you might expect, millions of them are tutorials.



If you want to know how to do your makeup like a pro — head to YouTube. You can learn how to do the perfect contour, how to apply bold eye makeup for a night out, or how to create an incredibly natural daytime face.



Already have the basics down?



YouTube tutorials can also teach you how to do super unique makeup designs, such as theatrical, glam styles, or zombie Halloween looks. The possibilities are endless!



2. How to Dance



Are you tired of embarrassing yourself in your Tik Tok dance videos? Head on over to YouTube to check out a few dance tutorials. If you’ve never danced before, you can learn some easy, basic moves that will get you through your next party, wedding, or online video attempt.



While already skilled dancers can learn complicated routines and intense choreography.



3. How to Cook



From beginner level cupcake making to expert level soufflé baking, YouTube can also teach you how to cook. You can learn to make fresh pasta, decorate cakes, or roll your own sushi with the help of YouTubers around the world. You can learn how to plate like a master chef.



Those cooking tutorials might make you confident enough to host a fancy dinner party. And when you’re ready to do that, you can hop on YouTube again and learn how to arrange flowers to create stunning centerpieces for your dining table.



4. How to Speak a Foreign Language



Have you always wanted to learn a foreign language? YouTube is full of fun, simple tutorials from native speakers in just about every language you can think of.



Not interested in learning to speak fluent Mandarin or Swahili? You can also learn a few basic phrases, such as how to say hello, goodbye, or thank you in dozens of different languages.



5. How to Build a Computer



It only takes a few minutes to jump online and buy a new computer, but if you want to put your engineering skills to the test, you can learn how to build one at home.



You’ll need a variety of components to do it right, but you can learn how to build an entire computer that performs the way you want it to. Prefer to program rather than build? There are also lots of YouTube tutorials that can teach you how to code.



6. How to Defend Yourself



Want to feel more confident the next time you’re walking down a dark street or spending the night alone at home? Turn to YouTube for tutorials on all sorts of martial arts and self-defense.



You can find beginner level videos that will teach you a few basic moves. Or you can watch advanced-level training sessions to perfect the art of hand-to-hand combat and self-defense fully.



7. DIY Home Hacks



Need to unclog a kitchen drain? Or maybe you’re sick of looking at the red wine stain on your carpet? YouTube is a treasure trove of DIY videos that can teach you how to tackle all sorts of at-home projects.



From repairing drywall to getting scratches out of glass, if you have something that needs fixing, there’s a good chance you’ll find a tutorial for it.



8. How to Tie a Tie



This one should be a requirement for all avid tie wearers. Especially if you’ve always relied on a parent, your partners, or your spouse to tie it for you. Learning how to tie a tie is super easy. In just a few steps, you can be an expert! It may even surprise you how many different ways there are to do it.



9. How to Braid Your Hair



Dutch braids, cornrows, French braids, fishtail braids, etc. The beauty experts on YouTube can show you how to twist and tie your hair into just about any type of braid your heart desires.



Is your hair too short to braid, or you’re just not into the trend? You can also learn how to put your hair into a classic bun, a messy bun, a pineapple bun, or a double knotted top knot!



10. How to Knit or Crochet



Have you always wanted to learn how to knit or crochet? With easy-to-follow tutorials, you can become an expert at knitting scarves, blankets, hats, sweaters, and all sorts of other items.



And if you become really good at it, you can even turn this hobby into a side business by selling some of your handmade pieces on Etsy.



11. How to Make a Tutorial



There are millions of tutorials available on YouTube, including some that teach you how to make a tutorial!



Yes, believe it or not, some tutorials are all about making tutorials. So if there’s a skill you’ve already mastered, you can spread the love online and teach other people how to do something that you already know how to do.

Conclusion



YouTube is an excellent source of entertainment, but it’s also a fantastic hub of information. Whether you want to learn how to play an instrument, make slime, or learn how to DIY décor for your upcoming wedding, it’s all on YouTube.



So take a break from watching quarantine singalongs and cast reunions from movies and TV shows from the ‘90s and learn something. There’s no better time to hone a new skill than right now!



Author Bio: Ryan Sundling is a Group Marketing Manager at Cardinal Group Management and works closely with Wildwood Baton Rouge to help them with their marketing efforts. He has over ten years of experience in the student housing industry.

