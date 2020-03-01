Staying home? Get a Hot Date in San Francisco

The winter season means plenty of cold and rainy evenings where going outdoors seems like a mission. If you’re at home and feeling like some company, why not call San Francisco Escorts to join you for an evening’s entertainment?

There’s plenty to do at home, and just because its lousy weather outside doesn’t mean you can’t have a great time with your date. We decided to give you a few ideas on what to do for a home date. Most of these ideas are affordable, and the most significant investment you’ll make in the date is your time.

Here’s your cheat sheet for the best home date.

Set the Mood

If you’re planning a romantic evening with your date, it’s time to set the mood for the evening’s events. Most homes don’t have fireplaces these days, which is a shame. While climate change is a real thing that we all need to respect, a roaring wood fire sets the tone of a cozy and comfortable environment, especially on a cold evening.

Fortunately, thanks to technology, you can set up a faux fire in your home, and turn up the thermostat to create the same warming effect. Load a fireplace app on your TV, and you have the perfect virtual fireplace for your date.

To cap things off, ask Alexa to play a list of famous romantic songs, and you’re ready to go.

Open a Good Bottle of Wine

There’s something about wine that makes it the nectar of love. Opening a bottle and sharing it with a special someone is a bonding experience. If you don’t drink alcohol, then opt for a classy bottle of alcohol-free red wine.

However, if you do enjoy a drink, then select a good bottle that you can enjoy. Date night doesn’t come around all that often, so a good bottle from a sophisticated winery shows that you want the evening to be special for both you and your date.

If it’s freezing outside, consider making some mulled wine over the stove with cloves, ginger, and other aromatic spices.

Play a Question Game

The whole point of a date is for the two of you to get to know each other. What better way to learn more about your lover than with a question game?

However, you’ll need to be tactful yet naughty with your questions if you want to keep each other’s attention.

Some of the questions you can ask each other include the following.

If you could wake up and have any artistic talent, what would it be?

If you could choose to repeat any year of your life, which one would it be and why?

If you had to rely on another person or celebrity to dress you, who would you pick and why?

Which celebrity would you marry, have an affair with, and ask for dinner?

These quirky questions get both of you talking, and you might find it surprising what other questions pop up during the game.

In closing, remember to relax and have fun with each other. Dating should be a fun experience, not leave you feeling anxious.