Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born in a parish in Barbados called St. Michael, to Monica (Braithwaite), an accountant, and Ronald Fenty, a warehouse supervisor. Her mother is Afro-Guyanese and her father is of Afro-Barbadian and British Isles ancestry (known as “Redlegs” in the Caribbean). Rihanna lived the life of a normal island girl going to Combermere, a top sixth form school. Rihanna won numerous beauty pageants and performed Mariah Carey’s single “Hero” in a school talent show. The main topic is all about rihanna on dreads.

Her life changed forever when one of her friends introduced her to Evan Rodgers, a producer from New York who was in Barbados for a vacation with his wife, who is a native. Rodgers arranged for her to go to New York to meet Jay-Z, CEO of Def Jam Records. He heard her sing and knew she was going to be incredibly successful. She was age 16 when she was signed to Def Jam. Since then, she’s amassed phenomenal success.Her role as Puma’s creative director, as well as consistently shapeshifting her personal style with complete ease. Her latest look is no exception, as the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of her newest striking hairstyle: waist-length dreadlocks.

She’s just been on a whirlwind trip to Barbados to reconnect with friends and family. And after the tiring to Los Angeles via New York, Rihanna refueled at her favorite eatery. The singer stopped by the upmarket Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, where she is a regular.When we say that these dread extensions are lengthy, we’re not exaggerating. These dread extensions almost rival that of Erykah Badu’s floor-length micro braids!

And from the picture – which was posted on the singer’s Instagram yesterday – they seem to go way beyond her hips! Now, that’s what we call long!

For the outing to the eatery in the Santa Monica Canyon area of California, she dressed in jeans and a leather jacket. Having debuted her new dreadlocks earlier this summer, she covered up her hair with a wrap, stylishly letting one lock fall loose around her face.

The 28-year-old carried a box-shaped Louis Vuitton bag in her hand and toughened up her and toughened up her look with chunky silver jewelry.The snap emerged on Wednesday, shortly after Drake appeared to address their break-up on Instagram as he posted a black and white photo with a cryptic caption.

‘To mix up in drama to free my mind but I’m praying for you even in your darkest times.’ he wrote.

Who needs a man? Leaning on her gal pals, Rihanna looked fantastic in a string bikini as she sipped cocktails with her BFF Melissa Forde.

