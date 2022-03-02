With the economy constantly fluctuating, and the world recovering from the pandemic, now is a great time to make sure that your business is future-proof, and set up for success. This can be done by anticipating what events the future may bring, and by finding ways to minimize the effects of potential pitfalls they may come your way in the years to come. Keep reading to hear from business leaders about the top surefire ways to future-proof your business going forward.





Stay Up to Date With Industry Changes

Michael Jankie, Founder The Natural Patch Co

Future-proofing your business can be done by staying up to date with industry changes, and constantly being aware of the operational side of your business. For example, recent supply chain issues and the growing cost of raw materials can wreak havoc on businesses if they are not careful. With so many wide-scale issues, these could potentially disrupt your industry. Therefore, being prepared for these issues and knowing what solutions to put in place if they were to happen is key. You should also have some emergency finances set aside to help your business deal with drops in revenue, in case any of these issues were to have a significant economic impact on your business.

Listen To Your Customers and Keep Innovating

Datha Santomieri, Co-Founder and Vice-President Steadily

One of the most important steps to future-proof your business is to listen to your customers, and act on customer feedback. Your business can use tools such as surveys, polls, and can even monitor social media to find out what consumers have to say about your business. If you ever begin to see a downward trend in sales, then you need to act quickly. Innovation can help with this by thinking of ways to use existing resources to appeal to new audiences. Future-proofing your business is all about the process of reimaging, reinventing, and finding simple ways to stay relevant to consumers.

Think Ahead and Be Able To Adapt

Tri Nguyen, Co-Founder and CEO Network Capital

The pandemic has shown us all over the last few years that being able to adapt to change can do wonders for your business. No matter what challenges come your way, it’s all about being able to think fast, pivot, and learn to adapt. Especially with technology advancing at such a rapid pace, many businesses can go from concept to delivery of new solutions, in a matter of months, or even days. Part of the reason why these companies can work so fast is that they challenge every assumption, and are constantly looking for ways to be better. There are also many competitors out there, so being able to think ahead and push your team to try new strategies is critical to future-proofing your business.

Test Out New Digital Marketing Strategies

Andrew Ferenci, CEO and Founder Comrad Socks

A sure-fire way to future-proof your business is to test out new digital marketing strategies, so that you can make sure that your business stays relevant on all of the latest platforms. With social media constantly developing, you need to always be ready to pivot technologically, or to go with what is trending. For example, years ago, it started with Facebook ads, then transitioned to Instagram marketing. Now, TikTok is taking over the social media scene, with growing numbers like never before. To future-proof your business and make sure that your company will continue to reach the masses, try to find ways to use these platforms to grow your customer base. Whether this is by participating in viral trends, or linking up with the current top influencers, staying up to date with the latest marketing strategies can help you to protect your business and keep it strong for years to come.

Implement New Technology Into Your Business

Michael Fischer, Founder Elite HRT

In today’s marketplace, a key way to future-proof your business is by staying at the forefront of technological innovations. You can do this by making technology a key component of your business model, and by streamlining it across all levels of your business, including training your employees so that they are more comfortable using technological tools. This can help you greatly when dealing with unforeseen circumstances in the future.

Think Big

Amanda E. Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer Nailboo

Sometimes a business may become stagnant, or too comfortable within their space. If your business is at risk of falling into this trap, then it may be time to start thinking bigger, and outside the box. Try to think about solving problems that many consumers may face in the future, and how your business could help to solve them. By setting up this mindset and infrastructure ahead of time, it will help to future-proof your business and make sure that you are able to come up with workable solutions to whatever problems your business or community may face in the future.

Start Managing Potential Risks Ahead of Time

Andrea Xu, CEO Umamicart

While you’ll never be able to fully predict the future, finding potential risks and managing those up front, can help you to future-proof and protect your business later on. Start by accessing your business for any gaps or system risks including, data security, customer support, or legal compliance. Make sure that you have the proper security measures in place to protect your business. Taking steps to help mitigate these risks ahead of time will help to ensure that you will be able to get through any troubling scenarios that come your way.

Understand Your Pricing

Ashwin Sokke, Co-founder WOW Skin Science

When looking at future-proofing your business, understanding your pricing strategies is an important part of staying competitive. You need to know how rival companies are pricing their products, and see how your pricing compares. You never want to undercut your business by having margins that are too small, or by charging much cheaper than competitors, as this could cause consumers to think that your product is made of lesser quality, when that is actually not the case. Make sure that you always know the fixed and variable business costs that you need to cover, in order to price your products correctly. Using market research will also help you to understand your pricing and to ensure that you are in the correct range that will set you up for success later down the road.

Think With a Clear Vision and Constantly Look For Ways to Grow

Terry Dry, Founder and CEO Future Proof Advisors

It may sound strange, but sometimes a healthy dose of insecurity can really help establish a clear vision. I tell business leaders every day to spend time asking themselves questions about what could go wrong. Identify what you want to achieve, what your customers want, who you will serve, what the various scenarios are that can impact your business, etc. By going through this exercise, you will develop the vision of what your company will look like if you achieve your goals. You [also] need to stay hungry and continue to personally evolve. You must adapt in order for your business to adapt. Having that mentality will go a long way to future-proofing your business. Leading by example in this way will also help influence the culture of your company and energize your team towards growth and evolution. I can speak from experience, – your team is watching you and feeding off your energy, so you need to embody this mindset 24/7. If you are able to accomplish these steps to future-proofing your business, the end result will be a more agile and flexible company. Your culture will shift to one that thrives on evolutionary change. You will no longer see it as a struggle. You will see it as an opportunity. Make this future-proof plan a reality.

Focus on Developing Your Employees

Alina Clark, Co-Founder CocoDoc

In order to cultivate a future-proof working group, we invite our own employees to participate in any new projects in the company. This allows us to use their extra skills, and to increase the mobility of employees in the workplace. In order to have a mobile workforce, you need to facilitate skill-building within the work environment. As a company, we’ve often felt, and right so that continuous training and retraining of our employees in some facets of their jobs provide them with necessary skills for the near future. That’s why we push employees, especially those working in marketing and tech, to engage in continuous training. We also pay for the training in most cases. Besides giving them skills to use anywhere they go; the continuous training also gives us a talent pool to draw from whenever we need some expertise. Failing to develop a local talent pool is placing your own business, and your workforce by extension at the perils of rapid technological advancement.

Following these strategies can help you to ensure that your business will be around for many years to come. Remember that future-proofing business can be done by simply looking for new ways to grow, thinking ahead, and being able to adapt to change. By implementing all of this expert advice and following these key tips, you will build a future-proof business that is set up for success.

