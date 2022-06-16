The Xbox One, a direct competitor to Sony’s PS4, is an essential home console. But to fully enjoy the games it offers, it is preferable to invest in an excellent controller to avoid many inconveniences.

Racing, fighting, FPS or RPG, the selection offered on the Xbox One is consequent. And all of them have in common that the slightest order given too late can rob you of a well-deserved victory. To avoid this inconvenience, you need to invest in a good controller for Xbox One, either wired or wireless. And the choice is not necessarily easy, as there are many solutions. A little comparison is in order.





1. Microsoft Xbox One S Controller

The best value among Xbox One controllers

At Microsoft, the adage “you don’t change a winning team” is scrupulously respected. The wireless controller for Xbox One S Controller is an excellent model that has the luxury of correcting the few shortcomings of its predecessor on Xbox 360, while being at a similar price. Ergonomic, comfortable, with an impeccable finish, rather reactive and precise, etc., there is no lack of assets for this new version from Microsoft. The only downside is that it is sold without a battery.

Advantages

· Compatible with Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, smartphones and tablets.

Impeccable ergonomics and finishes.

Responsive and accurate in game.

Disadvantages

Prohibitive price.

2. Razer Wolverine Ultimate:

The Premium Xbox One controller

The wired model for Xbox One Razer Wolverine Ultimate is not only pleasant to use, but also very powerful. Its buttons, very reactive and precise in game, are moreover adjustable according to the needs of the player. A precision made possible by a 3 meter long cord. With configurable triggers and integrated profiles, it adapts effectively to each of your games. Finally, its comfortable ergonomic design and finish make it one of the best wired controllers for Xbox One on the market.

Advantages



Very responsive.

Interchangeable sticks and configurable triggers.

Compatible with Xbox One and PC with Windows 10.

Disadvantages

Prohibitive price.

3.Elite Wireless Controller

The pro controller for Xbox One

While the wireless controller for the Xbox One S from Microsoft already has little to complain about in terms of quality, there is a model that sets the bar much higher. The Xbox One Elite Controller is aimed at an elite clientele such as professional gamers or the most demanding gamers. With its impeccable ergonomics, comfortable grip, numerous customization options and flawless precision and responsiveness, it is the best controller on the market, ahead of the Razer Wolverine.

Advantages



Very responsive.

Interchangeable sticks and configurable triggers.

Compatible with Xbox One and PC with Windows 10.

Disadvantages

Battery sold separately.

Very high price.

Summary

The Xbox One controller market has grown and offers many different options. But the most classic models, like the Xbox One S Controller, are the best quality/price. Of course, the most demanding gamers will prefer the Raser Wolverine Ultimate or the Elite model from Microsoft.

What you need to know about the Xbox one controller

How to choose the right controller for Xbox One?

A good controller for Xbox One must have three essential qualities: comfort, precision and reactivity. This combo allows to offer the best gaming experience and to avoid inappropriate actions.

How much does a good Xbox One controller cost?

Cheap and good quality models exist, as you can get them directly from Microsoft at prices between 40 and 60 dollars, most of them wireless. Of course, high-end controllers are more expensive, between 150 and 200 dollars on average.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...