Four teenagers were stopped by police after travelling from England to climb 918m Tryfan in the dark.
The trainer-clad lockdown breakers came from Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, to conquer the Snowdonia peak.
North Wales Police special constabulary said on Twitter they “continue to come across motorists travelling in breach of Covid regs.”
Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue warned people have died on the mountain.
“We would not recommend anyone, whether they are doing it legally or illegally, going up Tryfan in trainers in full winter conditions,” spokesman Chris Lloyd said.
