The game-changer Influencer – Nishant Piyush

21 years old boy Nishant Piyush AKA “Forever Student,” he was born in a small town Muzaffarpur making his name all the way in digital influencing. While continuing his B.Tech from IP University, he is struggling to be successful in digital promotions.

Start of his journey:

Nishant started his journey when he was only 17 years of age. At that moment, boys of his generation were confused about choosing their degree and career. But Nishant did what he was interested in. he decided to be a Freelancer and worked hard to build up his knowledge and gain as much experience he could. He developed a network around him in a very short period. Nishant started dealing with all kinds of social media influencers like YouTubers, Instagrammers, Television Artists, Music bands, Tik Tokers, etc.

To be successful, he thinks you have to turn your network into net worth. You have to complete all the clients’ expectations and work really hard to develop their trust in you. Because this digital world is full of talented people, if you are not delivering your client’s desired results, you will definitely lose their trust and your clients.

Praising his Hard work:

After all that hard work and suffering for success, he finally started his own organization and took the digital media world to another realm. “YOO Digital Media” provides its clients with all the information they need about digital marketing. Nishant currently has a network team with more than 100 people. His association and trust of famous celebrities and famous Digital media influencers and his hard work in his felid is making way for Nishant’s Success.

His views about work:

He was once asked about the reason behind his success in this short time period he replied;

“There are no super techniques, to be honest. 3rd-year students like me will not know such strategies. I am just doing things in the right way.”

He was asked to give advice to people who just stepped into this line of work. He replied:

“First of all, success requires hard work and dedication. You cannot imagine that you sleep and wake up as a successful digital influencer. Secondly, you have to work hard enough to discover new methods to deliver fast and desired results for your clients because that is the only option for your survival and doing better in the digital world. So, work hard and try your best to develop a network for really long terms.”

He was asked about the achievement of this milestone. He replied:

“So far, so good. I’ve provided so many services to my clients and achieved a milestone that is still a dream for many. But I did it with my whole team. And I have a steadfast belief in what I do. I always do something with planning and suggestions from my teammates, rather than going into somewhere and have no idea in mind.”

He has inspired so many youngsters and encouraged them to rely on their business on social media.

