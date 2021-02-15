Researchers said Sunday they have identified a batch of similar troubling mutations in coronavirus samples circulating in the United States. They’ve not only drawn attention to them, they’ve come up with a better shorthand for referring to them. They’ve named them after birds.

The mutations all affect the same stretch of the spike protein — the knob-like extension on the outside of the virus that it uses to dock onto the cells it infects, the researchers wrote in a pre-print report. It’s not peer reviewed yet, but researchers are rushing such findings online to share them quickly with other experts.

The genetic stretch that is mutated, or changed, is called 677. The various changes are so similar that the researchers think evolution favors these particular variants. And it’s in a troubling place, said Vaughn Cooper, director of the Center for Evolutionary Biology and Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, who worked on the study.

“This stretch of Spike is important because of its proximity to a region key for virulence,” Cooper told CNN via email. “We actually think these mutations are relatively rare (compared to other types of mutation), but they are disproportionately selected when then occur,” he added.

New Zealand’s Covid-19 cases that put Auckland in lockdown confirmed to be UK variant

Two of the three new Covid-19 cases that sent the New Zealand city of Auckland into lockdown are confirmed to be variant of the virus first detected in the UK.

The three local Covid-19 cases announced on Sunday are a mother, father and daughter from the same South Auckland household, Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said Sunday at a news conference. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said one of the trio works in a facility that does the laundry for airlines.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff told CNN authorities believe the individual’s employment may be “the connection” to the virus.

Those cases prompted authorities to enact a three-day lockdown for all of Auckland, a city of about 1.5 million people and the country’s biggest population center, starting Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

“We have been dealing with more transmissible versions, mutations of Covid-19. We are wanting to be very cautious. So that’s why we’ve taken this very cautious approach,” Ardern said. “What we want people to do is stay home. And so for the next 72 hours if you’re in Auckland, please stay home.”

Goff said New Zealand has found success containing the virus when authorities “go strongly and go early.”

“The government made the decision, consulting with us in Auckland, that we should respond in the same way this time,” he said. “So after a beautiful weekend of watching the America’s Cup yacht races, and people enjoying the sunshine and the beaches and the parks and at the festivals, suddenly we’re in a 72-hour lockdown.”

Goff said 6,000 to 7,000 people will now be tested for the virus, and if those tests come back clean, authorities may be able to lift the new stringent measures.

No new cases were reported Monday, the country’s Ministry of Health said in a statement

Nearly 53 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Sunday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported that 52,884,356 total doses have been administered – about 72% of the 70,057,800 doses distributed. That’s about 2 million more administered doses reported since Saturday, for a seven-day average of about 1.6 million doses per day. Just over 38 million people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 14 million people have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows. Remember: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.

People get tested for Covid-19 at a busy testing station in Otara Town Centre on February 15, in Auckland, New Zealand. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Two of the three new Covid-19 cases that sent the New Zealand city of Auckland into lockdown are confirmed to be variant of the virus first detected in the UK.

