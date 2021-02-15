After releasing in late 2020 with a slightly outdated Android 10 build, the Microsoft Surface Duo’s Android 11 update looks like it will arrive closer to the full release of the next iteration — Android 12.

According to a new report by German outlet Dr. Windows, a Microsoft USA briefing suggested that “this summer” is the timeframe for the first full OS update for the notebook-like foldable. Obviously, there are changes to the specific Android 11 build used on the Surface Duo to ensure that many of the features work as intended and the experience isn’t completely terrible.

That said, when you’ve dumped over $1,000 for a device, having to wait almost a year to get 2020’s Android 11 update is probably going to be pretty infuriating. Windows Central‘s Zac Bowden has since semi-confirmed this report with his own sources suggesting a “mid-year” release for the Surface Duo’s Android 11 update.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold 2, the Surface Duo has two independent internal displays with a 360-degree hinge allowing you to use one “half” of each display independently. This folio-style design may suit certain people in professional environments far better, especially as Android 10 on the device includes some optimizations for dual apps and certain functionality.

One saving grace is that the Surface Duo has only just entered new global markets including Canada, France, Germany, and the UK. Those looking at the foldable in these regions won’t have quite as long to wait to get updated at the very least. Let’s hope that the Android 11 update does arrive in good time though as current Surface Duo owners have been very patient so far.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/perfect-crackstreams-nhl-live-stream-reddit-watch-nhl-streams-160981331/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-nba-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-nba-streams-reddit-tv-160981373/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/recommended-crackstreams-nba-live-stream-redditwatch-nba-stream-160981422/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nhl-hockey-live-stream-reddit-monday-february-15th-2021-free-160981497/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-basketball-live-stream-reddit-monday-february-15th-2021-160981573/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nhl-crackstreams-blues-vs-coyotes-live-stream-reddit-best-hockey-160981638/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-blues-vs-coyotes-live-stream-reddit-nhl-online-free-match-160981686/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/blues-vs-coyotes-nhl-live-stream-reddit-monday-15th-february-160981739/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/coyotes-vs-blues-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-2152021-nhl-160981762/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/blues-vs-coyotes-free-live-streaming-nhl-15-february-2021-160981790/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nhl-tonight-blues-vs-coyotes-live-free-buffstreams-reddit-160981820/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-coyotes-vs-blues-live-free-stream-reddit-nhl-hockey-160981855/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nhl-streams-reddit-watch-blues-vs-coyotes-live-stream-reddit-160981879/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nhl-streams-reddit-watch-blues-vs-coyotes-live-stream-reddit-160981879/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/arizona-coyotes-vs-st-louis-blues-live-stream-reddit-nhl-free-160981918/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-arizona-coyotes-vs-st-louis-blues-live-streaming-reddit-160981967/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/st-louis-blues-vs-arizona-coyotes-live-stream-free-reddit-nhl-160981985/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-blues-vs-coyotes-live-stream-nhl-reddit-free-online-160982018/

Samsung brings Android 11, One UI 3 to a handful of Galaxy A and Galaxy M devices

So far, Samsung has done a very good job in rolling out Android 11 to its lineup of Galaxy smartphones and tablets, but there’s still a fair bit of work to do. Over the past week or so, Samsung has been expanding Android 11 to more Galaxy A and Galaxy M series devices too.

Looking at the popular Galaxy A series, Samsung is bringing Android 11 to the Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G. These 5G-equipped devices are among the first Galaxy A devices to get a stable Android 11/One UI 3.0 update, and it’s coming way ahead of schedule. Previously, Samsung’s own roadmap estimated a May 2021 release for this update.

In India, Samsung is also pushing stable Android 11 updates to two M series devices, specifically the M30s. The Galaxy M31s is getting the update in Russia and Ukraine, too. As the folks over at XDA captured, that update weighs in at just shy of 2GB, with the rest of the devices mentioned here probably getting an update around the same size. Android Police also points out that the changelog mentions the removal of Google Cast support on Samsung’s screen mirroring software.

Samsung still has a long list of phones and tablets to bring to Android 11, especially on the lower-end of the spectrum. Most of the more affordable Galaxy smartphones still lack Android 11, but it’s nice to see Samsung so ahead of schedule on two of its most popular series.