Are you looking to give your home a new look without necessarily performing a full-scale renovation? Well, giving your rooms a fresh coat of paint could go a long way toward upgrading the look of your home. However, you don’t want to just paint your space with any paint color you come along. You also don’t want to retain all the current colors. You are looking to have a trendy home with trendy colors. So, which colors are trending in 2022? To help you answer this question, all seasons Colorado Springs professional painters spoke to industry experts who gave us ideas on the most popular paint colors in 2022. Keep reading to find out the most popular colors for different rooms in your house.

Most Popular Kitchen Colors





The most popular paint colors for the kitchen that the experts identified are white and green. To begin with, white kitchens always look light, open, and clean. With this color, the experts contend that you will never run the risk of your kitchen looking outdated in a few years. On the other hand, green is a popular color choice for kitchens, given that it symbolizes healing, growth, and nature. The green shades of olive, jade, and sage seem to be the most popular across the globe. Colorado Springs painting contractors will help you attain a great kitchen by advising you on the best color choices.

Bedroom Colors

Black seems to be taking the bedroom color by storm! Experts contend that black is the best choice for bedrooms because it helps facilitate your sleep by curbing the amount of energy in your room and the volume of light the room absorbs during the day. Shades of dark and charcoal grey are the most popular. If you use your bedroom for other things apart from sleeping, then you may need to choose other colors, such as white and green. Talk to your all seasons painting company to help you choose the best color for your multi-purpose room.

The Most Popular Paint Colors For Your Bathroom

Industry experts contend that black is the top choice when it comes to paint colors for the bathroom. Black paint bathroom ideas are modern, chic, and stylish. They are overtaking the traditional gold and chrome colors, which have dominated bathroom color designs for years. In 2022, we are seeing dark black color designs incorporated through flooring, fixtures, and feature walls. To have the best black paint ideas for your bathroom, let Colorado Springs painting contractors help you. We are the best at what we do!

Trending Living Room Colors

Painting companies in Colorado Springs contend that green is the trendiest paint color for the living room. As the color of growth, renewal, and healing, utilizing green in the design of your living room may be a perfect way to bring a touch of nature into your indoor space without plants. White is also among the most popular paint colors to use for your living room. With this color, your space is more open, and your décor pieces, such as chandeliers and fireplaces, will stand out!

Now you see! These are among the most popular paint colors for the major rooms in your home. Let one of the best painting companies in Colorado Springs help you choose the top colors for your room and perform professional painting to your liking.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...