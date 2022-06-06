If you are looking for a packaging solution for your product, you will see that there are many options available in the market. It may become overwhelmingto select the best one to get for your particular merchandise. You should choose the option that will best protect your product whilst also allowing it to attract the target audience. Pillow boxes are one option that some brands prefer for their products. This type of packaging is a unique kind of folding carton style. Brands often use it for packaging small and light items, gifts as well as promotional items. The box pops into shape to resemble some miniature cardboard pillow, having interlocking tabs that can protect the contents within.

If you opt for pillow packaging, you will want to know how to develop these boxes so that they are perfect. The following are 6 procedures to help you out here:





Create strong pillow boxes

It is important to choose sturdy packaging material to make these boxes from. This is if you wish them to be able to effectively protect your product from harm. A strong box will be less likely to break, therefore not exposing the product to external influences that can damage it.

You need to be able to choose a packaging material that will be perfect for your product. For instance, if you are selling candy within the boxes, it is important to choose a packaging material that is free from harmful chemicals. These can go into the candy-making them bad to consume.

Some packaging materials that are versatile and able to package a range of products include cardboard, corrugated cardboard, and Kraft. You can get a strong box that will give a positive impression of your brand.

Make sure the box is the right size

The size of packaging is important and needs to be taken into consideration when creating packaging. If your brand ends up with a box that is too big, the product can move around during transportation. This can harm it. The box even gives the wrong impression of your product because shoppers think that the product inside is also of this size. A bad impression is given when they open the box and see that you are wasting packaging material. You will even have to spend more money on a box like this.

On the other hand, you should also not end up with a small box. This is because this box can easily break. Therefore carefully measure your product so that you configure out the best size box to create.

Should stand out to the target audience

Pillow packaging must be able to be prominent to the consumer base who is looking for the product that you are selling. If you can make boxes like this, they can increase sales. This is because those people who want to buy the product will notice the packaging. You need to create packaging that the target audience will want.

For example, if you are packaging elegant jewelry in the box for ladies, you can design the boxes to look chic. If you are selling candy for kids, the design can be fun, bright, and also colorful. You may add images of popular cartoon characters to it also.

Packaging should be informative

Design custom pillow boxes so that they are informative. You should use packaging to help shoppers know about your product. So, it is easier for the customers to decide whether to get it.

You need to be careful here because it is vital to add those points which are only important. Shoppers usually do not have much time to read too many details. Therefore when they look at the box, they must immediately know what the product is.

Add the details in a font that people will want to read. Its size and color should not confuse in any way also.

For example, if you are selling candy, you can state its flavor. Let potential customers know about its ingredients and nutritional information. You can also include the manufacturing and expiry date on the box. If there are any health warnings, add them also.

Increase brand awareness

When designing pillow boxes wholesale, make sure that they can increase brand awareness. This can help more shoppers know about your company. To help potential customers know about which products your brand is selling, add a brand logo on the packaging of your items. The logo should be one that people can easily recognize and even notice.

Make it simple for customers to get a hold of your brand in case they wish to buy more items. If you want to do this, add the contact information of your company on the packaging. This will include its physical address, number, email address, social media links, etc.

Select color and images carefully

The colors and images you choose to include on pillow packaging can help make it look amazing or bad. When selecting which colors to include, it is a good idea to have a look at color psychology. These phenomenon will give an idea to the customers about what the different colors signify. You may select those which give some message about your merchandise. For example, if you want to give the impression of class and expense, you can add colors such as gold and black. A brand that wants to give the image of simplicity can choose white. You can use green to give the impression of natural stuff.

You can add images to the box to make it look better. However, make sure you do not add too many. If you want to see the to picture that is similar to the product on the packaging design, it should not be exaggerated.

The above are 6 procedures that you can consider if you want to further develop your rigid boxes. You need to get a strong box so that it will protect the product. Apart from this, you should design the packaging in a way that it will stand out in the market and attract the people who are most likely to buy the product. A good impression of your brand is given like this, and sales can increase.

