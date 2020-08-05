Tips for getting the best CRM software for business

A happy and satisfied customer is the path for growth and success of your business. That’s the main reason why you need to implement a CRM solution in your business.

Choosing the right type of CRM software is very important for your business.

The following are the tips that will help you to select that will help you to choose the right CRM for your business:

1. Know what you want

The first and the most important thing that you need to know and understand is why you need the CRM solution and what you need the CRM software to do for you.

There are some extremely powerful CRM tools available in the market packed with a lot of beneficial features. However, most businesses and organizations are not able to reap all the benefits of the CRM tool and end up using less than ten percent of these features.

Before opting for a CRM, make sure that you know what all are your problem areas and requirements. After that, you need to study all the different CRM options to find out which CRM offers the features set that matches your business needs.

Do an internal analysis of your business and your team to determine what you need and what your team can handle.

2. Amalgamation with marking

Marketing is the lifeline of any business and selecting an effective CRM tool you select can help you with your marketing to a great extent.

The CRM tool that you select should provide you with a complete view of each lead, new customers, and existing customers. This should include complete data of the customers such as contacts, demographics, products purchased, and margins.

This data is very important to plan your marketing activities and also to craft tailored marketing campaigns. It will enable you to do things like; personalised email marketing, build landing pages, score and qualify leads, run multichannel marketing campaigns, and much more.

3. Integration with other applications and systems

No business relies on one single application for the smooth functioning of business activities. Most companies depend on a number of different ways to execute their business operations throughout the day.

Therefore it is very important to choose a CRM software that can integrate with other tools and applications used in the business. For instance, you can integrate your CRM system with email, e-commerce platforms, accounting software, inventory management software, and various other applications.

A CRM tool with open API allows integration with third-party apps. This enables you to work with the other apps from within your CRM system. It also helps to smoothly sync data from external apps into your CRM. ultimately this results in a single source of reliable data that the entire business can use for decision making.

4. Social Capabilities

No matter how excellent marketing content your team is producing, it won’t give any results until there is any response from the customers. Social media content like snappy posts, Facebook posts, YouTube videos, and blog posts is a great way to reach the customers but this conversation is one way. The best CRM software helps you make your marketing a two-way communication process.

To grow your social media presence, you need to invest in a CRM that allows you to monitor your engagement with the customers while providing access to new information about customer behavior.

By using tracking and monitoring tools, you can see on which social media platform you are getting the highest engagement and who is engaging in a conversation with your brand, reward brand advocates, and encourage them to spread the word further.

5. Helpdesk features

Solving customer issues and queries is one of the most important things that you need to do in order to make your business grow. If your customer’s complaints and queries are buried in an ocean of data and they have to run after you to get their issues solved, then it shows that you don’t care for your customers or you don’t prioritize customer experience at best.

Helpdesk features enable you to make a report on the queries made, and the duration it takes to resolve them. The customer queries are organized and solved based on date, deadlines, priority, or complexity.

6. Business growth

Whatever CRM solution you opt for, make sure that it can be modified or customized as per the changing times, technology, and business environment. As your business grows, your CRM tool should be able to handle growing business and customer structure.

The CRM tool should also be able to scale across markets and currencies.

7. Usability

Ease of use is one of the most critical variables when selecting the best CRM tool. The most common issue that you will hear from your sales team or manager is that CRM software is incredibly complex and difficult to use. It is very difficult for them to learn and use the CRM tool.

You need to go for a CRM tool that is extremely easy to use and doesn’t require a lot of time to adopt. The easier the interface, the lesser errors will occur.

8. Mobile friendly

Most of the time the sales team is out in the field for customer meets, promotions, events, etc. for this reason the CRM tool should have the ability to be accessed from mobile gadgets at any time and from anywhere.

Your sales team and managers should be able to access leads, contacts, calendars, followups, deals, tasks, events, etc, from wherever they are.

The best way to make the most of your investment is by going for CRM systems that offer reliable and easy to use applications on both android and IOS platforms, without sacrificing any of the important features.

9. Pricing

There are a lot of different types of CRM solutions offering different features at different prices. If you are a startup then initially you need to go fora basic CRM tool that costs less as expensive ones won’t be viable and effective.

You can upgrade to the advanced CRM tools as your business expands and the number of customers grows.

10. Training and support

Just getting the CRM tool is not enough, you need proper support and training for your team so that they are able to use the CRM and make the most of it.

Go for the CRM solution provider which offers 24 by 7 support so that your team is never stuck at any point in time.

