Health & Fitness Men

Top 4 Promising Benefits of Saw Palmetto for Men’s Health

By

November 25, 2020

Saw palmetto is a tree, and its ripe fruit is used as a medicine. It is commonly utilized for reducing symptoms of an enlarged prostate. Saw palmetto is also used to minimize prostate surgery complications, treating male baldness, sexual dysfunction, and many others. Order saw palmetto online and immediately reap its benefits. Boost your health and protect yourself from common diseases in males.

Hair loss prevention 


Hair loss is a condition that can be rooted in various factors, including genetics, medical conditions, hormonal changes, and medications. Saw palmetto is a supplement that  can regulate hormone levels and mitigate hair loss. When you order saw palmetto online and supplement it daily, you can boost your hair health.

According to one study, saw palmetto blocks the activity of enzymes that converts testosterone into a type of hormone which causes hair loss called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). It also eliminates hair loss by minimizing the uptake of DHT and hair follicles, which reduces its ability to bind with specific hormone receptors.

In one experiment, saw palmetto is highly effective in improving hair growth by as much as 60% in men suffering from male pattern baldness between the ages of 23 and 64. In another study, 62 adults showed that using saw palmetto topically for three months improved hair density by as much as 35%. 

Improvement in urinary tract function

Urinary tract warning signs are typical in older men and cause issues such as incontinence. Supplementing with saw palmetto improves urinary symptoms associated with a condition called benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH). This condition causes enlarged prostate glands resulting in decreased urine flow.

In one study, taking at least two capsules of herbal supplements that include saw palmetto improved urinary tract symptoms associated with BPH. Similarly, another study revealed that men above the age of 45 had reduced lower urinary tract symptoms. A treatment of 160 mg of saw palmetto twice daily increased urine flow and improved their life quality after the study period of six months.

Supports prostate health

The prostate is a tiny gland located between the bladder and the penis. Its function is to maintain sperm health. Some research reveals that saw palmetto can enhance prostate health and help prevent issues such as BPH and prostate cancer.

Saw palmetto stopped the growth of prostate cancer cells in one test-tube study. In another experiment, saw palmetto stopped prostate cancer cells’ progression by deactivating receptors involved in the development of cancer.

Human and animal studies revealed that saw palmetto may be effective in minimizing urinary symptoms and inflammation related to BPH.

May help regulate testosterone levels

Some men use saw palmetto to improve their testosterone levels naturally. Balancing testosterone levels can impact health, including body composition, libido, mood, and cognition. As men age, testosterone levels decline, and some studies show that lower levels of testosterone contribute to serious illnesses such as heart disease.

Saw palmetto decreases the enzymes responsible for converting testosterone to dihydrotestosterone DHT, which is another sex hormone. It helps balance testosterone levels in the body. Another study showed decreased DHT levels by up to 30% after six months of therapy, which suggests that saw palmetto effectively regulates testosterone levels.

Conclusion

Saw palmetto is an effective supplement that targets health issues in men. It has potent components that are proven to improve the functioning of the prostate and urinary tract. Additionally, it regulates testosterone levels. Supplementing with it protects your body and mitigates the onset of serious health risks common to men. 

John Miller
John is a pro-level blogger with years of experience in writing for multiple industries. He has extensive knowledge in healthcare, business, sports, fashion, and many other popular niches. John has post graduated in arts and has keen interest in traveling.

