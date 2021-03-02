The vibrant metropolitan areas of Spain, spectacular sceneries, and cultural events make the country an amazing stop for tourists. To book tickets to Spain, contact Avianca airlines reservations .

Barcelona

Barcelona has both genuinely and wildly bizarre historical elements. This seafront town seems to attract all kinds of people with almost unbelievable things to do, from the scenic paths of the colorful güell park to the dreamy, narrow streets of Barri Gòtic; from the beach nightclub to the dozens of sacred churches to the architectural masterpieces of the town. Many events center on Las Ramblas, a network of small streets and alleys full of bars, nightclubs, and pedestrians’ bustling market. The diverse retail scene and the tasty food and wine of the city should also not be skipped.

Seville

Seville shows that in its façades, minarets, and former ghettos, each religion exists. Seville’s centuries-old neighborhoods and culture have a lot to offer to travelers who appreciate history among leisurely walks along narrow roads and tasty meals. Enjoy tapas at a street corner cafe in Seville or visit an open-air plaza. Make sure you have time to visit the parks, gardens, and palaces, which show the city’s historical and architectural grandeur.

Madrid

Madrid is the largest city in Spain, the capital city, and a hub for business internationally. Madrid is a location for travelers who are interested in famous works and astonishing architecture. The town is home to the Royal Palace, Europe’s biggest floor area, and churches, shops, and bars can be found around every corner. La Latina is a place for a tapas crawl and some of the city’s best-known tapas bars.

Ibiza

There is no place better to go than Ibiza if you enjoy living for a party. This Spanish island is known all over the world for its nightlife. Other than partying, Ibiza’s natural offering is also one of a kind. Beaches are so clear here that you see the sand touching your feet underwater. Moreover, the Dalt Vila’s historical charm, Ibiza’s old town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, will surely amaze you.

Valencia

Valencia is distinguished by offering both old and new flavors. The Cathedral of Valencia and Plaza del Ayuntamiento and modern sights such as the City of Arts and Sciences and the Institute of Modern Arts of Valencia will provide you with a unique classic architecture experience. Take the scenic route to the natural park of Albüfera or relax at the nearby beaches visit the Avianca airlines official site.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

