You might be able to remember the place where your farewell parties of school and college took place. Just at a corner, you can see that there is a whole set-up where the pictures are clicked, and you get that click framed while you are leaving the farewell venue. That sort of set-up where it is made and the photographer is clicking the pictures is known as a photo booth. Schools or Universities hire photo booth for these special occasions.

There might be different events like birthday parties, weddings, graduation ceremonies or any other function for which you need to hire a photo booth. But before hiring the photo booth, there is certainly a list of questions which you will have to ask from the photo booth service provider-In order to gain clarity over a lot of things. Listed below are a few questions that are commonly asked from the organisation, which provides photo booths on rent.





Whether the dates you want are available or not?

The companies which provide photo booth services gets busy during the peak wedding season, so it is necessary to have clarity about the date’s availability before starting any further conversation. Because if the dates are not available for them or they are dicey about the availability, then you can shift to some other photo booth service provider without wasting your time.

How much do they charge?

While you have processed and filtered from the first step, you should ask them what they are going to charge. Certainly, the charges would depend upon the number of guests, and you also need to ask the photo booth service provider what kind of experience they are going to provide to your guests to have clarity on whether to proceed with them or not. Before any of it, you have to be certain about how many approximate guests would be present at the wedding, and what will be the average age groups of the guests. So accordingly, the photo booth service provider can customise the experiences.

Whether there is a closed photo booth or an open photo booth?

In the case of a closed photobooth, it might become easy for the guests to pose freely because it becomes a small private space, whereas in the case of an open photo booth-the guests have to pose in the open. So, you need to discuss it beforehand with your photo booth service provider. You need to know all the services they are providing and whether they have prior experience or not.

If there will be two booths open and closed, then will there be an attendant to manage both of them separately?

This is another question one should ask because if any attendant is going to be present to take care of each set-up so that things can take place much more smoothly. But sometimes, the service provider might ask you to pay extra for an attendee, which you can decide accordingly.

Whether the service providers have been to your wedding venue anytime before?

Another important thing to know is whether the service provider is familiar with your wedding venue or not. Because sometimes the set-up which the photo booth service provider has, it is not able to suit the requirement of the venue. So, accordingly, you can hire a photo booth other than the one that does not suit your requirements.

Wrapping up

There are many other questions you will have to ask your photo booth service provider. However, here are some very common questions listed above to give you better clarity while hiring the photo booth for any event.