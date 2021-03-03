When it comes to gaming, the best devices to use are gaming tablets. No doubt gaming phones are way more portable but to experience PC gaming the best portable option available is a windows gaming tablet.

With a windows gaming tablet, you will get a bigger screen, an enhanced battery life, a powerful processor and a GPU to boost your gaming performance. When it comes to PC gaming tablets, a Windows tablet with a detachable keyboard can prove out to be a portable and versatile option to desktop computers and laptops.

In this article, we will talk about the top windows gaming tablets that can help you boost your gaming experience on a Windows device.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – The Best of All

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is an amazing device that helps you enhance your gaming. The tablet features an elegant design and compact form factor as well. Making it super lightweight so that you can carry it around with you.

Apart from gaming, it can be used by students and businessmen to make their work easy.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 consists of an Intel Core i5 and i7 processor. You can get the tablet with an Intel i5 processor at $830 that is quite good.

For just gaming, the price is too high. But if you have other tasks to manage then go for it.

It offers two RAM variants, the first one is 8 GB of RAM and the second one is 16GB of RAM.

It has a storage space of 128 GB that is further upgradable to 256 GB.

While talking about the display, this tablet offers users with 12.3 inches PixelSense Display with a 2736 x 1824 Resolution. It is composed of Intel Iris Plus Graphics Card. It runs on the Windows operating system. It has a battery life of 10.5 hours.

10″ Windows 10 Fusion5 FWIN232 Plus S1 Ultra Slim Tablet Computer – (4GB RAM, USB 3.0, Intel, 5MP and 2MP Cameras, Windows 10 S Tablet PC)

The second windows gaming tablet on our list is the Fusion5 FWIN232 Plus S1 Ultra Slim Tablet which is the best windows tablet under $300. This tablet is a great 2 in 1 combination for gamers and other users who love to manage their work tasks as well.

It has an HD display screen of 10 inches with IPS panels, further accompanied by a resolution of 1920 x 1080. As a gamer, this windows gaming tablet is a cool thing for you. It has a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage space, a smooth screen with a lush display as well.

The storage space might seem less to you, but the good thing is that you can upgrade the storage space up to 256 GB by using a SD card. To speed up your gaming experience, the tablet offers Intel Atom cherry trail processors for a better gaming experience.

Lenovo Flex 14

Lenovo Flex 14 which is a gaming tablet offering a premium and purposeful design. It offers users 8 hours of battery life so that they can enjoy long gaming sessions without any interruption.

For gaming only, you may find several versatile options in the Market, but this windows tablet lets you do tasks other than just gaming.

It has an excellent design. The speakers are placed perfectly on the laptop and the overall sound delivered by this device is mediocre. For those who are concerned about the ports, this gaming tablet is equipped with an HDMI port, a USB-C port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

It is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and a RAM of 12GB DDR4. The storage space of this tablet is extremely good, it is a 256GB SSD. The display screen of this device offers 14 inches IPS LCD with 1920 x 1080 screen resolution. It has amazing battery life.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

We have Microsoft surface go 2 that is a real-time competitor to Apple iPad Air. This windows gaming tablet is lightweight, thin, and portable as well. However, the bezels are thick and the performance for mobile gaming is not that much good. But when it comes to PC gaming, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 is an excellent option.

Other than gaming, it is an excellent option for simple tasks like performing work and for students, e.t.c. The Microsoft Surface Go 2 has a 10.5 inches PixelSense display with a pressure sensitive mechanism.

Other than that, with the connectivity hassle, you will get a USB C Type cable, a headphone jack, and a micro SD card reader in order to connect external accessories and display. The only thing that I disliked about this device is that if you buy the tablet then you have to buy its keyboard and pen separately.

And other than that the bezels of this device are also thick.

Let’s talk about its specifications in detail.

It has an Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4425Y CPU. It has two RAM variants, the first one is 4 GB of RAM while the second one is 8 GB of RAM. The storage space is initially 64 GB, however, it is upgradable to 128GB SSD. It has a 10.5 inches display with an HD screen resolution of 1920 x 1080.

It is equipped with Intel HD Graphics 615. The operating system of this tablet is Windows 10. If you are a gamer who loves to have long gaming sessions then the 9 hours of battery life of this tablet will not disappoint you.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet which is a versatile windows 10 gaming tablet having the power of a laptop. For gamers, this tablet has a lot of value to offer. It has an 8th generation Intel Core i7 8650U processor that is further accompanied by an Intel UHD Graphics 620.

This gaming tablet has a 13 inches HD display with IPS multi touch monitor panels. Other than these specifications, this laptop offers 1 TB PCie SSD storage. As with the connectivity options, it has a lot of ports available.

Conclusion

So this was all about the best windows gaming tablets in 2021. I hope that you will enjoy the content. If you have any queries then drop them down in the comments section.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

