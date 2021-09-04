The benefits of walking have not been generally realized. If done daily, this activity can provide many benefits for the health, from losing weight to maintaining heart health.

Walking is often taken for granted more than other, more strenuous activities, such as jogging or cycling. Walking can provide several benefits if done regularly, at least 30 minutes every day.





Various Benefits of Walking

Walking regularly accompanied by a healthy lifestyle can provide various benefits for the health of the body. Following are some of the benefits:

1. Maintain heart health

Walking has benefits for heart health and prevents cardiovascular disease. This is because walking can increase heart rate and blood circulation in the body, as well as strengthen the heart.

However, if you have a history of heart disease, you should first consult your doctor to find out the right walking duration according to your health condition.

2. Lowers cholesterol levels and blood pressure

Not only maintaining heart health, walking can also lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and maintains stable blood pressure. This, of course, can reduce the risk of heart disease.

3. Prevent type 2 diabetes

Walking is one of the recommended sports for people with type 2 diabetes.

Moderate exercise, including walking, can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by up to 50%. This is because walking and other sports can trigger muscle work to increase glucose absorption.

4. Lose weight

The benefits of walking on this one are certainly very much expected by many people. By walking for 30 minutes every day, you can burn at least 150 calories.

This can help you control your weight, thus making your body healthier. However, walking alone is not enough. You need to balance a healthy diet.

5. Strengthens the immune system

Walking regularly can also increase endurance and prevent various infectious diseases. A study shows that someone who walks for 30–45 minutes every day gets sick less often than those who don’t exercise.

6. Reduce stress

Regular walking can reduce and prevent stress. When walking or doing other physical activities, the body releases endorphins to improve mood and reduce anxiety and depression. In addition, walking also makes sleep more sound.

7. Prevent osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is caused by thinning of the bones to become porous, brittle, and prone to fracture. To prevent osteoporosis, you can try walking regularly every day. The benefits of walking for bone health can also be combined with other activities, such as hiking and jogging.

8. Helps Bone Health

Walking every day is a bone health benefit.

Prevents loss of bone density, a major cause of osteoporosis.

It prevents chronic diseases such as osteoarthritis while reducing tissue inflammation.

When you walk outdoors during the day, exposure to sunlight raises your vitamin D levels, making your body better synthesize calcium.

9. Improves Cardiovascular Health

Walking has amazing cardiovascular health benefits as it is an activity that improves blood circulation and helps burn calories.

A brisk walk every day raises your heart rate, which allows your heart to pump blood throughout your body without problems. This prevents high blood pressure.

It raises healthy cholesterol (HDL) and lowers bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides.

In addition, there are various other benefits of walking, such as relieving joint pain, increasing energy, and strengthening muscles. Therefore, don’t be lazy to walk so that your body’s health is maintained.

The health benefits of walking are many. However, if you have certain medical conditions that make it impossible to walk for too long, consult your doctor to find out what other types of exercise you can do to maintain your health.

