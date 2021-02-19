Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne – start time and how to watch live stream from Bolton, England. MTK Fight Night Southpaw prodigy Sean McComb hopes to add Commonwealth gold to his growing resume. McComb will step up in class versus Gavin Gwynne in a 12-round tilt for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title, headlining MTK Fight Night on Friday, February 19 at University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England.

McComb (11-0, 5 KOs), a 2015 European Games bronze medalist from Belfast, has been dominant since turning pro in 2018. He won a pair of bouts in 2020, including a sixth-round stoppage over former WBO Latino junior welterweight champion Mauro Maximiliano Godoy.

Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs) is a two-time British lightweight title challenger who hopes to spring the major upset. He last fought in August 2020 and was stopped in six rounds by former world title challenger James Tennyson.

The action begins at 7 pm GMT local time, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States, and 6 am AEDT in Australia on February 20.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch McComb vs Gwynne live stream on ESPN+. In the UK, Australia and the rest of the world the event is available on IFL TV.

In McComb vs Gwynne undercard bouts

Samuel Antwi (12-1, 5 KOs), who has won five straight since the lone defeat of his career, will fight Darren Tetley (20-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant English welterweight title.

Junior lightweight prospect Dean Dodge (9-0-1, 3 KOs), winner of seven straight, will take on fellow unbeaten DP “Cannon” Carr (11-0-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Paddy Donovan (5-0, 3 KOs), a Top Rank-signed welterweight prospect from Limerick, Ireland, will face 20-fight veteran Siar Ozgul (15-5, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder. In his last bout, Ozgul gave McComb a competitive battle en route to a 10-round decision defeat.

In a scheduled six-round battle of unbeaten featherweights, Brad Daws (6-0, 2 KOs) will fight Mark McKeown (3-0, 1 KO).

Dublin-born junior welterweight Pierce O’Leary (5-0, 2 KOs), a former Irish amateur standout, will tangle with Irvin Magno (5-3-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder. Magno, who turned pro in 2016, has never been stopped in the paid ranks.

McComb vs Gwynne fight card

Sean McComb (11-0, 5 KOs) vs. Gavin Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs), 12 rounds, lightweight – for vacant Commonwealth lightweight title

Samuel Antwi (12-1, 5 KOs) vs. Darren Tetley (20-1, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, welterweight – for vacant English welterweight title

Dean Dodge (9-0-1, 3 KOs) vs DP Carr (11-0-1, 4 KOs), 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Paddy Donovan (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Siar Ozgul (15-5, 3 KOs), 6 rounds, welterweight

Brad Daws (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. Mark McKeown (3-0, 1 KO)., 6 rounds, featherweight

Pierce O’Leary (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Irvin Magno (5-3-1, 1 KO), 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne preview

When is McComb vs Gwynne?

Sean McComb is set to face the challenge of Gavin Gwynne on Friday 19th February 2021 at Bolton Whites Hotel (formerly De Vere Whites) in Bolton, Lancashire.

The fight will take place over 12 rounds in the Lightweight division, which means the weight limit will be 135 pounds (9.6 stone or 61.2 KG).

McComb vs Gwynne stats

Sean McComb steps into the ring with an undefeated record of 11 wins, zero loses and 0 draws, 5 of those wins coming by the way of knock out.

Gavin Gwynne will make his way to the ring with a record of 12 wins, 2 loses and 0 draws, with 2 of those wins by knock out.

The stats suggest McComb has a large advantage in power over Gwynne, boosting at 45% knock out percentage over Gwynne’s 17%.

Sean McComb is the younger man by 2 years, at 28 years old.

Sean McComb fights out of the southpaw stance, while Gavin Gwynne is an orthodox fighter.

McComb is the less experienced professional fighter, having had 3 less fights, and made his debut in 2018, 2 year later than Gwynne, whose first professional fight was in 2016. He has fought 30 less professional rounds, 57 to Gwynne’s 87.

Activity check

McComb’s last 3 fights have come over a period of 1 year, 4 months and 8 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 5 months and 14 days. In those fights, he fought a total of 24 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 8 rounds on average.

Gwynne’s last 2 fights have come over a period of 1 year, 5 months and 19 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 8 months and 26 days. In those fights, he fought a total of 18 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 9 rounds on average.

What time does McComb vs Gwynne start?

The fighters are expected to ringwalk at around 10:00 PM GMT at Bolton Whites Hotel (formerly De Vere Whites), Bolton, Lancashire, United Kingdom, which is 5:00 PM EST or 2:00 PM PST on the West Coast of America.

Who is showing McComb vs Gwynne?

The ESPN+ show is expected to begin at 2:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM PST. The IFL TV broadcast of the card is expected to start at 6:00 PM (GTM).

How do you stream McComb vs Gwynne?

McComb vs Gwynne is available to stream for free via IFL’s channel on YouTube. You can watch YouTube via your smartphone, smart TV or games console.

The whole event costs free.

In the US you can stream McComb vs Gwynne via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others.

1 month of ESPN+ is $5.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $12.99 and 1 year costs $59.99.

What are the odds on McComb vs Gwynne?

Sean McComb is currently 1/9 (-909) to win the contest outright, while you can get 5/1 (+500) on Gavin Gwynne if you fancy the big upset.

